Larry Clayton Chumley, Jr.

A funeral service for Larry “Sonny” Clayton Chumley, Jr. will be Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the First Baptist Church in Okemah, Oklahoma at 12 PM, officiated by Bro. Robert “Pup” Rogers. Interment will be at Sunnylane Cemetery in Del City, Oklahoma at 2:30 PM

Larry was born August 17, 1963, in Springdale, Arkansas to Larry Clayton Chumley, Sr. and Donna Louise (Statham) Chumley. He passed away Friday, March 15, 2024, at his home in Okemah at the age of 60.

Larry graduated from Plainview High School in Ardmore, Oklahoma. After graduation, he attended East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma and began a career in building maintenance and automation. He also worked 10 years at F.A.A. in Oklahoma City. He married Donna Elaine Craig in Oklahoma City on July 18, 1987. In 2020, he and Donna became residents of the Okemah area and attended First Baptist Church. He was self-employed managing a hunting ranch and tractor business. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a talented drummer.

He is preceded in death by his mother Donna Elaine Chumley, one son, Joel Dalton Chumley in 2020, one sister, Cheryl Kirkpatrick and mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Craig.

Survivors include his wife, Donna Elaine (Craig) Chumley of the home, his father, Larry Clayton. Chumley, Sr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, one brother, John Bradley Wells of Okemah, Oklahoma, one sister, Stacy Lynn Walker of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Pallbearers are Tom Taylor, Brad Wells, Charley Gravitt, Adam Taylor, Brian Nicholson, Paul Findley and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Honorary pallbearers are Broedyn McKee, Tyler Kirkpatrick and Joe Craig.