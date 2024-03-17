Mobile Wellness Unit Provides Wellness Services to Okfuskee County

OKEMAH, Okla. – The District 7 County Health Departments, which includes Okfuskee County, are proud to offer Mobile Wellness Unit (MWU) services to all corners of the eight county district. Just recently, the MWU team visited the town of Clearview, OK to provide vaccinations to its citizens.

“Every Oklahoman deserves access to medical care and social support services,” said Tiffany Perryman, MWU Coordinating Nurse. “In metropolitan areas, these individuals readily have access to public transportation. Unfortunately, transportation is one of the largest hurdles that rural Oklahomans face in accessing healthcare and social support services. District 7’s Mobile Unit allows us to meet the folks where they are, literally!”

The MWU fleet is comprised of one clinic trailer and two vans. The trailers are equipped to facilitate full clinic services. The vans are designed for less invasive medical visits, such as immunizations and STI tests, and to facilitate other public health programs.

The MWU team can offer the following services:

Childhood immunizations.

Hearing and vision screening.

Oral health assessment and fluoride varnish application.

Child passenger safety (car seat checks).

Women, Infants, and Children supplemental nutrition program (WIC).

Reproductive health services for men and women.

Sexually transmitted infection screening.

Flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines for adults.

Adult and pediatric wellness screenings.

Sports physicals.

Community Health Worker services.

SNAP and SoonerCare application assistance.

Food, housing, utility and/or rental referrals.

The MWU visits a variety of locations, and has provided services at events and festivals, community centers, farmer’s markets, churches, and public schools.

Anyone interested in booking the MWU can contact Tiffany Perryman or Jeremy Colbert at the Muskogee County Health Department by calling: 918.683.0321

The Okfuskee County Health Department protects and improves public health through local health and wellness services and strategies focused on preventing disease. Learn more at Okfuskee.health.ok.gov.