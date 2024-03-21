April webinars to discuss dairy and beef crossbreeding systems

By Gail Ellis

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University Beef Extension program will host five Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series sessions in April and May. The hour-long webinars will focus on research updates now available on heifer development.

The free series features the OSU Beef Cattle Extension team, experienced ranchers and scientists with information on production, management and marketing tips. The following sessions will begin at noon via Zoom.

April 4 – Genetics and Sire Selection for Successful Beef x Dairy Crossbreeding Systems

Bailey Basiel, Penn State University

April 11 – Targeted Nutrition: Building Better Beef Crosses Starts on Day 1

Olivia Genther-Schroeder, Purina Animal Nutrition

Neonatal Management for Successful Beef x Dairy Crossbred Systems

Jennifer Spencer, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center

April 18 – Dairy x Beef – Understanding Feedlot Performance and Carcass Characteristics

Casey Maxwell, Cactus Feeders

Economics of Dairy x Beef Crossbred Systems

Eric DeVuyst, Oklahoma State University

April 25 – Feedlot Q&A of Dairy x Beef Crossbred Calves

Tom Fanning, Buffalo Feeders

Understanding Liver Abscess Prevalence in Beef x Dairy Crossbred Cattle

Kendall Samuelson, West Texas A&M

May 2 – Post-Weaning Management: Effects of Performance, Efficiency and Carcass Characteristics

Ally Grote, Oklahoma State University

Comparison of Carcass and Meat Traits between Dairy x Beef and Native Beef Calves

Blake Foraker, Washington State University

Registration is required. For more information, contact David Lalman at 405-744-6060 or david.lalman@okstate.edu.

OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state’s 77 counties. Most information is available at little to no cost.