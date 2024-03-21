April webinars to discuss dairy and beef crossbreeding systems
By Gail Ellis
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma State University Beef Extension program will host five Rancher’s Thursday Lunchtime Series sessions in April and May. The hour-long webinars will focus on research updates now available on heifer development.
The free series features the OSU Beef Cattle Extension team, experienced ranchers and scientists with information on production, management and marketing tips. The following sessions will begin at noon via Zoom.
April 4 – Genetics and Sire Selection for Successful Beef x Dairy Crossbreeding Systems
- Bailey Basiel, Penn State University
April 11 – Targeted Nutrition: Building Better Beef Crosses Starts on Day 1
- Olivia Genther-Schroeder, Purina Animal Nutrition
Neonatal Management for Successful Beef x Dairy Crossbred Systems
- Jennifer Spencer, Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center
April 18 – Dairy x Beef – Understanding Feedlot Performance and Carcass Characteristics
- Casey Maxwell, Cactus Feeders
Economics of Dairy x Beef Crossbred Systems
- Eric DeVuyst, Oklahoma State University
April 25 – Feedlot Q&A of Dairy x Beef Crossbred Calves
- Tom Fanning, Buffalo Feeders
Understanding Liver Abscess Prevalence in Beef x Dairy Crossbred Cattle
- Kendall Samuelson, West Texas A&M
May 2 – Post-Weaning Management: Effects of Performance, Efficiency and Carcass Characteristics
- Ally Grote, Oklahoma State University
Comparison of Carcass and Meat Traits between Dairy x Beef and Native Beef Calves
- Blake Foraker, Washington State University
Registration is required. For more information, contact David Lalman at 405-744-6060 or david.lalman@okstate.edu.
