MEDAL OF HONOR RECEPIENTS FROM OKLAHOMA

TO BE HONORED BY STATE

(OKC, March 19,2024) On Monday, April 1, from 9AM to 10:00AM, on the second floor of the State Capitol, in the Oklahoma Hall of Heroes, the State of Oklahoma will dedicate a plaque bearing the names of 36 recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor. This plaque makes the Oklahoma Capitol Building the first Capitol in the Republic to honor their mighty men of valor with an indoor memorial at their Capitol. The plaque includes military actions since 1874.

The Medal of Honor is the highest distinction that can be awarded to a member of the Armed Forces of the United States. It is authorized by Congress and presented by the President to military service members who distinguished themselves conspicuously by gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of their lives above and beyond the call of duty. Some of these men were born in other States but came into military service through Oklahoma.

Oklahoma has three living recipients: Dwight W. Birdwell, born in Amarillo, Texas and raised in Oklahoma; Melvin Morris, born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma and Earl Plumlee, born in Clinton, Oklahoma. Specialist Birdwell and SSgt Plumlee are scheduled to attend the event. Many Veterans groups have been invited and the dedication is open to the public. Oklahoma Governor J. Kevin Stitt will be one of the participants at the dedication.

There will be an afternoon program (1:00PM to 3:00PM), featuring Specialist Birdwell and SSgt Plumlee. This program, moderated by Admiral (USN Retired) Gregory J. Slavonic, now the Executive Director of Veterans Affairs for Oklahoma, will be held at St. Lukes Methodist Church, 222 N.W. 15th St., Oklahoma City. ROTC and military operations are welcome as well as the general public. There is no charge for attending this event or the morning event.

For the morning dedication of the plaque at the Capitol, members of the public who plan to attend, should rsvp to sarah.pugh@arts.ok.govand for those with accessibility needs, please contact erika.wilhite@arts.ok.gov.

This plaque was developed through the Friends of the Capitol; the Capitol Architect (Mass Architects, Duane Mass); The Oklahoma State Legislature, which provided most of funding; private citizens and donors with assistance from the Oklahoma Arts Council. For additional information on the MOH Plaque, contact Friends of the Capitol at 405-843-2443, Mass Architects, Inc. at 405-231-1990, or the Oklahoma Arts Council at 405-521-2039. For more information on the afternoon program, contact Jeannene Wade at 405-606-1772 or jeannene.wade@odva.gov .