Oklahoma gains essential roles influencing energy policy

Hiett has also accepted an invitation to join the Washington Action Program of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners (NARUC).

The SPP is a regional power transmission organization responsible for the management of electric power distribution in 14 states, including Oklahoma.

The SPP Regional State Committee is comprised of one utility commissioner from each state covered by the SPP.

Oklahoma accounts for about 25% of the amount of electricity used within the region served by SPP.

NARUC represents the state public service commissions who regulate the utilities that provide essential services such as energy, telecommunications, power, water, and transportation. NARUC’s Washington Action Committee formulates and launches actions when Federal proposed or existing policies impact those areas.