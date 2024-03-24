Early voting begins Thursday, March 28

Early voting begins Thursday, March 28th for the Mason Board of Education General Election and Special Election for Wetumka Schools. Voters who are unable to make it to the polls on Election Day have the option of voting early at their County Election Board.

Okfuskee County Election Board Secretary Eric M. Swinford said early voting is open to all voters. “You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early. Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted by the County Election Board or State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Early voting is available at the County Election Board office located inside the Okfuskee County Courthouse at 209 North Third Street in Okemah. Early Voting Days and Times are as follows:

Thursday, March 28, 2024, from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Friday, March 29, 2024, from 8:00 AM – 6:00PM

Hughes County Election Board will be open at the same time for the Special Election for Wetumka Schools.

*Early Voting is NOT AVAILABLE at polling locations these days.

Some voters may need assistance to vote because they are blind or visually disabled, physically disabled, or infirmed, or illiterate. Such individuals may request to have an assistant or vote privately and independently using the ATI device attached to the voting device. Those who require assistance should talk to their precinct official or contact the County Election Board directly for instructions.

For questions or concerns, please contact the County Election Board at 918-623-0105 or okfuskeecounty@elections.ok.gov