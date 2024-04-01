Mitchell Parish Miller

Mitchell Parish Miller, named after both his mother and father, was born April 19, 1994, in Henryetta, Oklahoma to Philip and Patricia “Patti” (Parish) Miller. He passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2024, at the age of 29.

Mitch was a resident of Okemah, Oklahoma, and a 2013 graduate of Okemah High School. He later received two associate degrees in Information Technology and a Bachelor’s degree in Information Assurance and Digital Forensics from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology in Okmulgee. Upon graduation, Mitch utilized his computer skills to become an IT professional. He had such a vast and diverse array of interests that he excelled at, was an avid movie enthusiast, enjoyed gaming, and loved his animals and helping others.

At only 29 years old, Mitch was a kindhearted and loving guy that many around him would describe as a “homebody”. The truth is that Mitch was a quirky guy who preferred to use his spare time watching a good movie or gaming with friends and family to going out. However, he never shied away from a good adventure either. In his short time with us, Mitch racked up an impressive list of life experiences—from dogsledding, snowmobiling, and skiing in Breckenridge, to skydiving, to movie conventions, to so much more. With every adventure he would go on, his brothers were right there with him by his side. He even enjoyed a round or two of golf every now and then, even if he was admittedly “not very good”, because it meant time with his friends and family. If there was an argument or a fight, Mitch was the voice of reason that pulled us back together.

Growing up, Mitch was active in the band, FCCLA, 4-H, and dog training. He was talented in everything he did. For instance, in 2010, along with his partner Little Sheila, Mitch was ranked the number one Junior in the nation in dog obedience training. In fact, Mitch could fill up a wall with all the ribbons and trophies he received during his time with the 4-H and dog training, as well as the band. More recently, Mitch was a member of the Masonic Tulledega Lodge #201 and Eastern Star Chapter 175, both of Henryetta, where he served as the Worthy Patron 5 times. Mitch also served on the Finance Committee at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church. He accomplished everything that he put his mind to, from academics to civic engagement. Moreover, he had a talent for making people laugh. With his dry and sarcastic wit, he could put a smile on anyone’s face.

Mitch was an old and gentle soul that had a passion for helping animals and the elderly. He had rescued countless dogs and cats throughout the years. At an early age, he learned that he had the ability to make even the meanest of cats somehow still like him. He was then dubbed “The Cat Whisperer”. He was taken from us doing what he loved to do—helping an elderly friend with her animals that he loved like his own. His little buddies Paul, Wilson, Hannah, Waylon, and Dexter—just to name a few—will truly miss him.

He was a man of conviction but was truly humble. He would have helped anyone he thought was in need without any expectation of recognition or return. He touched the hearts of everyone who knew him, many of whom his family is just finding out about now. He never mentioned the good deeds. He never bragged. He just did. In that sense, Mitch was what we should all aspire to be like.

He is survived by his parents, Philip and Patti Miller of Okemah; his brothers, Michael Miller and Lindsey of Oklahoma City, Matt Miller of Okemah and Mark Miller and wife Meghan of Okemah; niece, Katelyn; grandmother, Sylvia Miller of Oklahoma City and aunts and uncles, Richard “Dick” Parish and wife Marla of Norman, Larry Parish and wife Lori of Okemah, Vicki Pape of Oklahoma City and Susan Miller and husband Jim of Oklahoma City.

Honorary pallbearers will be Josh Maples, Ross Taylor, Rhett Taylor Dawson Hardy, Ron Vick, Robbie Maples, Michael, Matt and Mark Miller, Daniel Neely, Byron Watson and Jim Parish.

A Memorial Service will be held April 13, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Luke’s Methodist Church, Okemah. Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral, Okemah, Oklahoma.

The family has requested donations in memory of Mitch may be made to the ARLO P.O. Box 214

Okemah, OK 74859 or at www.arlorescue.com.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com