BRISTOW, OK – The Friends of the Bristow Library Association (FOBLA) is pleased to announce their next event. The Bristow Public Library’s third annual Poetry Contest is being transformed into a FOBLA fundraiser event this year that will take place throughout the month of April, with a deadline of April 30.

Costs for entries and a downloadable entry form are listed on our website (https://www.bristowlibrary.okpls.org/news/friends-of-the-bristow-public-library-association-to-host-poetry-contest/). All entries are due to the library by April 30.

Entries, forms, and entry fees for the poetry contest may be turned in to the library in person or by mail. The Poetry Contest will have four different age divisions; kindergarten to fourth grade, fifth through eighth grade, ninth through twelfth grade, and an adult category. Each original poem entered must be between three and forty lines. A maximum of three entries per contestant must be original work by the contestant. Prizes for first and second place will be awarded to each age division.

Come support your local library through limerick and join our branch of the nationwide Friends of the Library group.

For more information please follow our Facebook page, call, email, or come inside for a $1 cup of coffee and a great book.

Montfort & Allie B. Jones Memorial Library Bristow Public Library

111 West 7th Ave. Bristow, OK 74010

(918) 367-6562

bristowfriends@gmail.com