City Council voted to accept ownership of fallen buildings

By R.L. Thompson

The Okemah City Council entered executive session during their meeting on Monday, March 25 to discuss a proposal concerning the buildings located at 514 West Broadway. Upon return from executive session, Mayor Ron Gott made the motion to accept the buildings based on a marketable title being provide. Also, Mayor Gott noted the request was for the present owner Tim Mander to have until April 29 to remove his personal items, Gott amended the request to April 19. The Council voted unanimous to a accept the buildings based upon the Mayor’s motion. The details of the agreement to accept the fallen buildings were not revealed in the motion nor discussed in opened session.

It was in the early morning hours of October 6, 2023 when the west wall collapsed.

The Housing Standards Board met in special meeting at Okemah City Hall on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 to discuss the property located at 514 West Broadway in Okemah.

The council voted unanimously during their meeting on October 23 to move addressing the fallen wall of 514 West Broadway to the Housing Standards Board and allow them to set the timeline. The reason given for the council not taking any action themselves on the timeline was that due process would call upon them to hear an appeal the owner of the owner disagreed on the ruling from the Housing Standards Board.

When the Housing Standards Board met on Tuesday, November 14 only three members were present. Chairperson Shirley Shumate, Vice Chair Alice Moore and Board member Tina Canard. Board Member Kelly West was absent.

The Board recognized Code Enforcement Officer Bradshaw for a presentation on the property under consideration located on West Broadway. It was listed on the agenda as property number 39. This item included all three buildings owned by Mander.

Bradshaw noted the owner (Tim Mander) had cleaned up the property by moving the bricks back and placing a baracade around the property.

Bradshaw acknowledged she is not an engineer but said the front of the building is cracking. She stated her concern was that if a heavy rain or a snow comes, she did not know what would happen. She did state she originally talked to the owner of the property when she took the job as code enforcement officer over a year ago concerning the conditions of the building. She also informed the board that the load bearing support walls in the building had been removed so the owner could drive trucks through the building. The owner of the building disputed this statement during his remarks to the board.

Instead of the board addressing the property located at 514 West Broadway where the west wall collapsed, they addressed all three properties owned by Mander. Bradshaw showed aerial views of the property which starts just west of the Okemah Fire Department and continues to 6th street.

Mander addressed the Board and said he wanted to save the property and develop the remaining buildings on the property. However, before he could remove the unsafe areas of the building, the city wanted him to hire an engineer. Mander emphasized that no interior walls were removed in the building.

Mander requested 120 days to take down the building located at 514 West Broadway. He requested in the same 120 days to remove the second story of brick on the building located just west of the Fire Department. He said the building is about three feet from the Fire Department and the bricks would have to be removed by hand to keep from damaging the fire department.

Mander stated there was no structural damage to the center building and therefore, there is no danger to the public. He noted he had talked to Rick White and also consulted with Willard White in taking down the building safely.

Bradshaw continue to express her concern about the front of the three buildings and the safety for the public.

Chairperson Shumate expressed her concern over the building growing mold and bacteria and the people who live across the ally would have to smell it.

The Board members, Bradshaw and Mander continued to discuss the same items over and over and finally the board to rejected Mander’s plan to tear down the west building and upper portion of the building located next to the fire department in 120 days. Instead, Chairperson Shumate made the motion to abate all three buildings and the board voted 3-0 for Mander to take down all three buildings in 120 days. The estimated cost discussed during the meeting could be around $60,000 to remove the buildings.

The 120 days have expired and the buildings still stand after Mander’s plan was rejected. Now, the city of Okemah will take ownership and fiscal responsibility to remove the structures.

The abatement budget for Okemah was $40,000 for the present fiscal year. That money has been spent or encumbered and therefore, Okemah is not moving forward on any other abatements at this time. The abatement budget for the next fiscal year is yet to be established by the city council. The next fiscal year begins on July 1.