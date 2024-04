Herbert Gene Defibaugh passed away at 79 years of age on April 15, 2024, in Okemah, Oklahoma. He was born on February 20, 1945, in Tuttle, Oklahoma to Herbert Defibaugh Sarah (McBride) Defibaugh.

Married to his wife Judith Carol for 39 years before her death in 2006.

He is also preceded in death by his Daughter Cheryl Carter

Survived by children, Renee Allen, Sheila Walker and Ronald Defibaugh, 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

All arrangements are handled by Parks Brothers Funeral Home, Okemah, Oklahoma.