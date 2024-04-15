Mary Jean Bohannon

Mary Jean Bohannon, 77, passed away on April 5, 2024, with family members by her side in Houston Texas. Being a 1965 graduate from Okemah High School, she spent most of her life as a resident of Okemah until moving to Houston in 2001.

Mary was the oldest of three children, born on January 28, 1947, in Hoisington, KS to John Henry and Flossie Bohannon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by a host of family, three sons: Jeffrey King (Joanne) of Oklahoma City; Jason King (Jessica) of Okmulgee; Justin Barnett of Houston, Texas; her brother, Johnny Bohannon (Annette) of Eufaula, and sister Kathy Smith (Leon) of Okemah; grandchildren Kelly, Tyler, Kenzie, Kami, Whitney, Chloe and Austin; three great grandchildren Teagan, Violet and Callum; nieces Krisit, Angela, and Amanda; nephews Kelby, Ty, and Jonathan.

Mary was an animal lover. She had many cockatiel birds as pets over the years. Her joy, the past years of her life was Bella, the rescue Boxer. Justin took Bella for visits to the nursing home to love on her master. She also enjoyed working her puzzle books and jigsaw puzzles.

In celebration of a life lived, a come and go reception with the family will be held on May 4, 2024, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the Buckeye Event Center 602 W. Broadway Okemah, OK.

To send flowers to the family visit. www.pamelaspioneerflowers.com