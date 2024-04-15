Winslow Rex Johnson

Funeral services for Winslow Rex Johnson will be held Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 2:00 PM at the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church of Okemah. Interment will follow at the Thlopthlocco Church Cemetery. Wake services were Wednesday, 7:00 PM also at the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church.

Winslow Rex Johnson was born November 22, 1960, in Claremore, Oklahoma to Jimmie and Minnie (Sullivan) Johnson. He passed away Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 63.

Mr. Johnson was a 1979 graduate of Okemah High School. He married Margaret Johnson on February 25, 2012, in Okemah, Oklahoma. Mr. Johnson was a member of the Thlopthlocco United Methodist Church and was a lay minister having been very involved with the Oklahoma Indian Missionary Conference of the United Methodist Church. He loved watching sports, enjoyed fishing and was passionate about his ministry and working with the church.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret of the home in Edmond; children, Rex Allen Johnson of Tulsa; Charles Battiest and wife Jennifer of Edmond and Jennifer Tahbonemah and husband John of Dallas, Texas; three brothers, Luther Johnson and wife Victoria of Okemah, Johnny Johnson and wife Sherry of Okemah and Daniel Johnson and wife Ann of Glenpool; two sisters, Lillie Hinkle of Okemah and Connie Lunsford and husband Curtis of Okmulgee; four grandchildren, Justin Wyatt Battiest, Madie Marie Battiest, Isable Ann Battiest and Abbie Catherine Battiest all of Edmond; niece, Shelecia Fixico of Broken Arrow and a host of other nieces and nephews.

Serving as pallbearers will be Matthew Johnson, Jordan Johnson, Randall Hinkle, Doran Fixico, Louis McGeeley Jr., Brandon Johnson, and Brian Parker.

Honorary bearers include Merle Berryhill and Gary Dunson.

Services will be under the direction of Parks Brothers Funeral Home and officiated by Rev. Sharon Yeahquo.

