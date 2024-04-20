Southeast Oklahoma welcomed thousands for eclipse, saw millions in economic impact

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17 — The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department (OTRD) is celebrating a safe and successful total solar eclipse after southeast Oklahoma hosted thousands and generated millions of dollars in economic activity.

“Oklahoma was the best place in the country to watch the 2024 total solar eclipse,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife & Heritage and Executive Director of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department. “Visitors from over 40 states and multiple countries chose to experience the eclipse in one of our State Parks and generated an estimated $15 million. Events like the eclipse underscore the region’s capacity to attract and sustain substantial visitation, particularly as travel and tourism for experiences is on the rise. We’re looking forward to building on this momentum to bring even more visitors to Oklahoma.”

In total, visitor activity in the region generated an estimated economic impact of $7 million per day, for a total of $42 million, from Thursday, April 4 through Tuesday, April 9. In that same time frame, Oklahoma State Parks welcomed 122,674 visitors across seven parks in full or partial totality, generating more than $15 million, or over one-third of the estimated economic impact in the region.

