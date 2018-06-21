Paden Resident Graduates from Oklahoma Baptist University May 18

One Paden, Oklahoma, resident received his degree during Oklahoma Baptist University’s Spring Commencement Friday, May 18, in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium on the OBU campus in Shawnee. The University conferred degrees upon 288 graduates during the ceremony.

The graduate, with academic major and scholastic predicates, is Gregory Orr, nursing, cum laude.

Students graduate summa cum laude for maintaining at least a 3.95 grade point average. Students who maintain at least a 3.70 GPA are designated magna cum laude. Students who maintain at least a 3.40 GPA are designated cum laude. Those who complete the requirements of the University’s Honors program graduate “with honors.”

Rev. Dr. John A. Reed Jr., senior pastor of Fairview Missionary Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, delivered the commencement address. The program also included induction of the graduates into the OBU Alumni Association. OBU President David W. Whitlock presented a charge to the graduates.

To watch video of the Spring Commencement or for more information on Oklahoma Baptist University, visit www.okbu.edu.