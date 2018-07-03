Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse to Patrol Okemah Lake During Holiday

WHAT: The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Police will be on patrol at Okemah Lake assisting the Okemah Police Department throughout the Fourth of July holiday.

The MCN Lighthorse Police Department is able to assist the city’s police department with arrests and citations through a cross-commissioning agreement the MCN Lighthorse has with the City of Okemah.

MCN Lighthorse Chief of Police Robert Hawkins said because of the working relationship and agreement between his department and OPD, Hawkins got in touch with OPD Chief of Police Skeeter Smith, along with other City of Okemah officials, and offered to assist over the holiday since MCN Lighthorse had officers available.

With the cross-commissioning agreement, the MCN Lighthorse Police Department is able to provide its officers to patrol areas in such events as the Fourth of July when additional officers are needed to enforce state laws.

WHO: MCN Lighthorse will have eight to 10 officers patrolling the area of the lake on land and by boat in order to assist OPD in keeping the Okemah community and MCN citizens safe.

WHEN: The MCN Lighthorse will begin bringing in boats and a command center trailer the morning of Tuesday, July 3, 2018, to patrol the Okemah Lake through the Fourth of July holiday.

WHERE: The Okemah Lake is located 7 miles north of Okemah on N 3770 Rd. and has outdoor recreation areas for camping, boating, fishing and RV campsite hook ups.