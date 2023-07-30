Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education Selects Leader Munson for the Oklahoma’s Promise Protector Distinguished Service Award

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, has been selected by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to receive the 2023 Distinguished Service Award to Higher Education, designated as an Oklahoma’s Promise Protector.

Leader Munson is being recognized for her leadership and steadfast support of the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program and her shared vision for higher education’s critical role in Oklahoma’s economy and workforce, according to OSRHE.

“As a recipient of an Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship, I know firsthand how life changing this program is, and I remain committed to working to ensure as many Oklahoma students as possible are afforded the same opportunity.” Leader Munson said.

Last legislative session, Leader Munson authored HB2772, which would allow students with non-violent offenses to be eligible to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship through Oklahoma’s Promise.

“As the law is currently written, we are leaving behind Oklahoma students who could greatly benefit from Oklahoma’s Promise. At a time when our state is facing a dire workforce shortage, affording students who have worked hard to overcome past obstacles the opportunity to attend college or career tech greatly benefits our state as well,” she added.

Authored by Senator Maxine Horner, SB156 was passed by the Oklahoma Legislature in 1992 creating the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, known today as Oklahoma’s Promise. Oklahoma’s Promise allows eighth-, ninth-, 10th- and 11th-grade students from families meeting certain income requirements to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship. Students must also meet academic and conduct requirements in high school.