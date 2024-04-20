Wildlife Fishing Report April 17, 2024

Arcadia: April 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around channels, coves, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, and worms around channels and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and docks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: April 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and rocks. Largemouth and white bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around shorelines and weed beds. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms around docks, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: April 14. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around points and riprap. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits, flukes, and sassy shad around shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: April 16. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, lipless baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, main lake, points, and shallows. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around riprap, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on sassy shad and small lures around inlet, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye good on crankbaits, grubs, and sassy shad around points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around coves and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Okmulgee County.

Wes Watkins: April 16. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around dam, riprap, and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 14. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on worms around docks. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 13. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around coves. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 16. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 66°F and murky. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around docks and shorelines. Saugeye good on jigs and plastic baits around dam, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around dam, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 14. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and stained. Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie good on jigs and small lures around dam, docks, and rocks. Channel catfish good on worms around dams and docks. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 14. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, and worms around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets and worms around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: April 14. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spoons below the dam and creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, and lipless baits around coves, points, and rocks. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Comments: White bass doing well on upper end of the lake in the river and creeks. They are also catching them below the dam. Paddlefish are also being caught in those areas. Crappie are moving closer to the shallows but still not quite there. Blue catfish bite has really heated up. If you can find fresh shad and fish channels near wind-blown points, you’ll do well. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, dam, river channel, and tailwater. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by C. Newkirk, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around coves, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms around coves and flats. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 14. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure and coves. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. White bass good on jigs, live bait, and sassy shad below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 14. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live bait, live shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 15. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, sassy shad, shad, and spoons below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and standing timber. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 14. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, flats, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live shad, punch bait, and sunfish around channels, dam, flats, main lake, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: April 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 47°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and shallows. Comments: Current water generation 360 CFS. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and stained. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and jigs below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: April 14. Elevation is 8.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits and rogues around shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Spavinaw: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Sooner: April 15. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Crappie and saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, live shad, and minnows around points and riprap. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and live bait around main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: April 14. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 61°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and jerk baits around coves, creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Comments: White bass are being caught in coves and in the river. Cherokee Landing up to Carter’s Landing is good. The bite around Horseshoe Bend and Etta Bend is picking up but still varies day to day. Anglers may catch a lot one day and just a few the next. Crappie is hit-and-miss but can be caught around the docks. The fishing activity is getting better every day. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, plastic baits, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam, brush structure, and shallows. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, coves, inlet, riprap, and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs, live shad, and minnows around rocks and spillway. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: April 15. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye slow on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and worms below the dam, dam, and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs below the dam, brush structure, and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: April 15. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, and worms around main lake and points. Comments: Crappie and walleye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, and shrimp. Report submitted by Clint Carpenter, game warden stationed in Custer County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: April 9. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 61°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on Alabama rigs, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, flats, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and PowerBait around brush structure, main lake, and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, riprap, and shallows. Comments: White bass fishing is slow but improving. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: April 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, and spoons around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 57°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around flats, main lake, points, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, flats, points, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits around channels, creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around channels, docks, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits below the dam, discharge, riprap, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 13. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, channels, creek channels, river channel, and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 70°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork River: April 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on crickets, grasshoppers, PowerBait, and tube jigs around channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, points, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on minnows, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 16. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, riprap, and rocks. Channel catfish fair on shad around creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 12. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 64°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jerk baits around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and punch bait around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 12. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on minnows, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, rocks, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, discharge, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, points, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 14. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and punch bait around channels, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are feeding very well on live shad. Catfish are biting on cut bait near river channels and ledges. Crappie are around brush in 8-16 ft. of water biting on minnows and jigs Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 12. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, and creek channels. White bass fair on grubs and lipless baits around river channel. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 14. Elevation is 16 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 61°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: All fishing is slow. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 14. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 55°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) White bass and crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: April 15. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on jigs around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs around docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 14. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 56°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: April 15. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around main lake, points, and shorelines. Crappie and saugeye fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, punch bait, and stinkbait around rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: April 14. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and murky. Largemouth bass and crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, and rocks. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits, lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, PowerBait, and small lures around docks, main lake, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, stinkbait, and worms around docks, main lake, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.