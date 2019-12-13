Panthers prevail over McLoud, 66-52

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

The Panthers traveled to McLoud on Friday, Dec. 6 looking for a decisive win against the Redskins but found themselves in a dogfight for three quarters, before putting McLoud away in the fourth. Okemah ultimately walked away with the victory and a 2-0 record on the young season but Coach Terry wasn’t shy about the fact the Panthers didn’t play their best ball.

Okemah struggled offensively, shooting just 32 percent from the field, allowing McLoud to hang close until the later minutes of the game. Coach Terry attributed the close outcome to a lack of discipline, stating, “We have to come out and be more focused instead of going out there and going through the motions”.

While the Panthers never lost control of the game, neither did they fully take charge as was anticipated heading into the matchup. The first quarter ended in a 17-17 tie and halftime arrived with the Panthers clinging to a one-point lead, 34-33.

The second half saw a better overall performance and the Panthers never relinquished the lead before finally putting some distance on the Redskins as the fourth quarter got underway and ultimately winning, 66-52.

With two games under their belts, the Panthers prepare for the Okemah Invitational Tournament, which will begin Thursday, Dec. 12. Hilldale, Beggs, Bristow, Wewoka, Marlow and Seminole will be participating in the tournament along with Okemah.

The tournament kicks off at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will culminate with the consolation-championship and championship games played on Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning a 1 p.m.

The Lady Panthers will first play Wetumka Thursday night at 7 p.m. and the Panthers will follow with their own matchup against Wetumka at 8:30 p.m.