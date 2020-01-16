Lady Panthers assert dominance over Henryetta, 54-41

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

A quarter of the way through the season and the Lady Panthers hold a 7-1 record after a solid victory over Henryetta on Tuesday, January 7 th . The roster continues to get more comfortable with it’s identity as more girls step up and show their strength with ball control, defensive rebounds and steals and offensive points.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 17-7 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to the productive efforts of Jenna Berryhill with 8 points and Sophie Turner with 9 points.

During the second quarter, Okemah outscored Henryetta again, 16-12 and extended their lead going into halftime, 33-21. Five different Lady Panthers including Cameron Duncan, Abby Harelson, Jordy Tilley, Sophie Turner and Taylor Haberman added to the scoreboard during the second.

Henryetta out rebounded the Lady Panthers during the third quarter and outscored Okemah by one-point, but the overall lead held for the Lady Panthers, 44-33 at the end of the quarter. Abby Harelson, Emily Harris, Sophie Turner and Jordy Tilley all contributed for a combined 11 points in the third.

As the fourth quarter got underway, the number 8 became a recurring theme as Okemah maintained the lead and never let the deficit get any closer than eight-points, Henryetta scored a total of eight-points during the fourth but Abby Harelson matched them with eight of her own. Sophie Turner and Cameron Duncan each added a basket at the foul line to give the Lady Panthers a total of 10 points for the quarter and a 54-41 victory on the night.