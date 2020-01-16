Panthers clobber Henryetta, 90-49
Panthers clobber Henryetta, 90-49
By Justin Scrimshire
ONL Sports Reporter
There is a metaphor about being taken behind the woodshed, then there’s whatever the Panthers did to Henryetta on Tuesday, January 7th. For every basket the Knights made, the Panthers seemed to make two and Okemah walked away with a very impressive win for their efforts.
The action started early as Okemah jumped out to a 6-0 lead with barely a minute off the clock. By the end of the first quarter Henryetta was looking for the Gatorade as Okemah lapped them, 25-13. Cade Dean had a night to remember with 40 total points scored. Thirteen of his points came during the first quarter. Wacey Williams had a few steals and followed them up with easy layups and tacked 7-points onto the board in the process. Ethan Hodgens also added 2-points and Aaron Little tacked on a three-pointer.
Turns out the first quarter was just the appetizer as Okemah added an additional 34-points during the second quarter. Cade Dean banked another 22-points with Makhan Harjo adding 6-points, Ethan Hodgens scoring 4-points and Mikey Cruz getting 2-points as well. Henryetta scored 11-points of their own but trailed big at halftime, 59-24.
Henryetta continued to have zero answers for Okemah’s offensive onslaught in the second half as the Panthers dropped another 21-points during the third quater. Ethan Hodgens, Wacey Williams and Cade Dean each had 5-points a piece with Kaiden Bear adding 4-points and Mikey Cruz also adding 2-points. The Knights managed to put 12-points on the board but the game was well in hand going into the fourth quarter, 80-36.
Henryetta outscored Okemah for the first time all night during the fourth quarter as Coach Terry rested his starters. Mikey Cruz and Aaron Little both scored 3-points while Makhan Harjo and Ishmael Stewart each scored 2-points. Henryetta scored 12-points on the quarter but the final buzzer put an end to the massacre, 90-49.