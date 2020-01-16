Panthers clobber Henryetta, 90-49

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

There is a metaphor about being taken behind the woodshed, then there’s whatever the Panthers did to Henryetta on Tuesday, January 7 th . For every basket the Knights made, the Panthers seemed to make two and Okemah walked away with a very impressive win for their efforts.

The action started early as Okemah jumped out to a 6-0 lead with barely a minute off the clock. By the end of the first quarter Henryetta was looking for the Gatorade as Okemah lapped them, 25-13. Cade Dean had a night to remember with 40 total points scored. Thirteen of his points came during the first quarter. Wacey Williams had a few steals and followed them up with easy layups and tacked 7-points onto the board in the process. Ethan Hodgens also added 2-points and Aaron Little tacked on a three-pointer.

Turns out the first quarter was just the appetizer as Okemah added an additional 34-points during the second quarter. Cade Dean banked another 22-points with Makhan Harjo adding 6-points, Ethan Hodgens scoring 4-points and Mikey Cruz getting 2-points as well. Henryetta scored 11-points of their own but trailed big at halftime, 59-24.

Henryetta continued to have zero answers for Okemah’s offensive onslaught in the second half as the Panthers dropped another 21-points during the third quater. Ethan Hodgens, Wacey Williams and Cade Dean each had 5-points a piece with Kaiden Bear adding 4-points and Mikey Cruz also adding 2-points. The Knights managed to put 12-points on the board but the game was well in hand going into the fourth quarter, 80-36.

Henryetta outscored Okemah for the first time all night during the fourth quarter as Coach Terry rested his starters. Mikey Cruz and Aaron Little both scored 3-points while Makhan Harjo and Ishmael Stewart each scored 2-points. Henryetta scored 12-points on the quarter but the final buzzer put an end to the massacre, 90-49.