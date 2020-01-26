Lady Panthers handed a Latta disappointment, lose 60-36

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

Thursday, January 17 th had been a date circled on the calendar all season long for Coach Will Seymour and the Lady Panthers. This was a Class 2-A contest on the road against the third ranked Latta Panthers.

Latta boasted a 12-3 record as Okemah rolled into town, with their only losses coming to #5 ranked Dale, #1 ranked Vanoss and #2 ranked Silo. This game would test the #15 ranked Lady Panthers unlike any other matchup this season and would serve as a measuring stick to gauge where Okemah stood as they prepared for the second half of the season.

Okemah played hard and was able to keep the game manageable during the first half, trailing as the second quarter came to a close, 22-36. The third quarter wound up being their undoing as the Lady Panthers scored just two points and Latta pulled away 48-24.

The Lady Panthers recovered on offense and put 12-points on the board during the fourth quarter but the deficit remained as Latta added 12-points of their own and Okemah faced their fourth loss of the season, losing 60-36.