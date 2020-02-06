Lady Panthers victorious over Konawa, 61-47
By Justin Scrimshire
ONL Sports Reporter
Returning home for their first game since a disappointing run at the 66 Conference Tournament, the Lady Panthers, who continue to be ranked 17th in Class 2-A, took on Konawa, Tuesday, January 28th inside the Tom Condict Panther Dome. Konawa came into Okemah 8-7 overall, but had been on a hot streak, winning 8 of their last 11 games.
The game got off to a fast start for both teams, with Okemah taking a narrow 17-14 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Panthers added 11 more points in the first half and extended their lead by two more points heading into halftime, 28-23.
In the second half, the baskets kept draining for the Lady Panthers as they opened up their lead, putting Konawa in a 49-36 hole by the end of the third quarter. Okemah wrapped up their 11th win of the season, ultimately defeating Konawa 61-47.