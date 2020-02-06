Lady Panthers victorious over Konawa, 61-47

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

Returning home for their first game since a disappointing run at the 66 Conference Tournament, the Lady Panthers, who continue to be ranked 17 th in Class 2-A, took on Konawa, Tuesday, January 28 th inside the Tom Condict Panther Dome. Konawa came into Okemah 8-7 overall, but had been on a hot streak, winning 8 of their last 11 games.

The game got off to a fast start for both teams, with Okemah taking a narrow 17-14 lead into the second quarter. The Lady Panthers added 11 more points in the first half and extended their lead by two more points heading into halftime, 28-23.