Panthers stumble against Konawa, 62-65

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sports Reporter

The 7 th ranked Panthers have been steamrolling their opponents throughout the season, on somewhat of a scorched earth mission, often times walking away with double digit victories. That momentum briefly stalled in a tightly contested matchup with Konawa on Tuesday, January 28 th , inside the Tom Condict Panther Dome.

The Panthers started the game on the right side of the scoreboard, putting up 14 points compared to Konawa’s 11 by the end of the first quarter. During the second quarter, the absence of Wacey Williams, who was out the entire game with an injury, was compounded when Kurtis Wilson also left the game.

Okemah only managed 6 points during the second quarter and Konawa surged ahead, scoring 20 points and taking a 31-20 lead into halftime. The Panthers returned to the court in the third quarter and scored 19 points but Konawa responded with 17 points of their own and maintained a 48-39 lead over Okemah going into the final quarter.

The Panthers fought back valiantly, ultimately losing by 3 points as they closed the gap 62-65, but the damage done in the second quarter wound up being a deficit that Okemah wasn’t able to overcome.