Lady Panthers finish season perfect at home

By Justin Scrimshire

ONL Sport Reporter

With the final game of the 2020 high school basketball regular season came additional pressure as the 17 th ranked Lady Panthers looked to defend their home court one last time and accomplish an achievement never obtained by a Lady Panther team before, unbeaten at home.

Wewoka pulled into town prepared to play the role of spoiler and ruin the Lady Panthers storybook ending on a terrific season that included winning the Okemah Invitational Championship.

The start of the game saw both teams challenge for the lead in a back and forth affair, with Wewoka holding a narrow 15-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Abby Harelson scored 5 points during the first quarter with Sophie Turner scoring 4 points, Cameron Duncan scoring 3 points and Jenna Berryhill scoring 2 points.

Wewoka extended their lead early in the second quarter, going on a 10-0 run before the Lady Panthers made adjustments and began to fight their way back from an 11-point deficit. With just two seconds left on the clock, Abby Harelson drained a 3-point basket that sent the Lady Panthers into halftime with a 29-29 tie.

During the second quarter Sophie Turner scored 8 points, Abby Harelson scored 3 points and Cameron Duncan and Jenna Berryhill scored 2 points each.

The third quarter continued to be a grappling match for the lead, as Wewoka and Okemah were never separated by more than three points. With just over a minute remaining in the third, Sophie Turner gave the Lady Panthers a 43-42 lead after capitalizing on her free throws at the foul line. Cameron Duncan would add one more point just a few moments later after being fouled as well and Okemah took a 44-42 lead into the fourth quarter and would not trail for the remainder of the game.

During the third quarter Abby Harelson led the Lady Panthers with 8 points, Sophie Turner scored 4 points, Jenna Berryhill scored 2 points and Cameron Duncan scored one point.

The Lady Panthers secured the win by scoring 14 more points in the fourth quarter while holding Wewoka to just 8 points. Sophie Turner led the effort with 6 points, Emily Harris added 4 points and Abby Harelson and Cameron Duncan each had 2 points.