HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

Donnie Peters, Nokey Klutts and Earnie Fox went to the Kennedale, Texas, Driving Range on Thursday, July 9th, to get a load of range balls that had been donated to the Okemah Golf Club by Ted and Janice Franks. Every few months, the Franks buy new balls for their driving range. The Okemah Club had been buying balls from them since 2012. A rapport developed between the two organizations as they got to know each other and the Franks wanted to do something to help us out. They saw pictures and learned the history of the Okemah Golf Club and now they donate range balls to us. So Donnie drove his pickup and he, Nokey and Earnie went to get a load of range balls. It was a hard trip to go there and back in one day and load and unload all those balls. We want to thank the Franks for being friends and supporters of our club.

The Okemah Golf Club Board met on Wednesday, July 8th. They voted to buy new batteries for the red Club Cars because the batteries were getting weak. They also approved funds to put new motors in the Yamaha carts that need them.

19 players turned out for the 2-person scramble on Thursday, July 9th. Justin Groves and Jessy Wade won the scramble with a score of 3 under par. Pat Vaughn won the prize for the longest drive and Bill Parker took the prize for the closest to the pin.

38 players participated in the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 13th. Joe Landers, Jonathan Shatwell and Leon McVeigh won the scramble with a score of 5 under par. Taylin Starr won the prize for the longest drive and Jake Stapp won for the closest to the pin.

The scrambles are always a lot of fun. Come join us.