HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Tyler Hickman from Bristow came to play golf at Okemah. He had his son Grayson (who looked to be about 5 years old) with him. Grayson was learning to play golf and was so excited that after their game, he didn’t want to quit. Tyler told him that they could get some range balls and hit them. That seemed to satisfy Grayson. I love to see the young ones excited about golf.

On Saturday, July 25th, Ronnie Rogers and his wife Alicia (Watson) Rogers came down to play a round of golf. Alicia is one of my former students that I hadn’t seen in quite awhile. I enjoyed visiting with them and hearing about their family. I get to see a lot of people that I wouldn’t ordinarily see just by hanging out with Earnie at the golf course.

Dakota and Amanda Gormley brought their three children (Gage, Chisholm and Alycia) to play golf on Sunday, July 26th. The kids always want to help do things. Earnie and I were playing Gin Rummy and Alycia climbed in Earnie’s lap to play his cards for him. The boys had more fun whispering to Earnie about what cards were in my hand. I really don’t really know who won the game, but we had fun before the Gormley family went back out to finish their golf game.

32 players turned out for the 2-person scramble on Thursday, July 23rd. Clayton Griggs and Loren Aldridge won the scramble with a score of 5 under par. Loren Aldridge also won the prize for the closest to the pin and Justin Groves took the prize for the longest drive.

In spite of a heavy rain earlier, 30 players took part in the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 27th. Two teams tied with a score of 6 under par. A chip-off was held to determine the winners. The team of Jessie Martin, Chris Burgess, Gary Burgess and Garrett Wood were the winners over the team of Loren Aldridge, Clayton Griggs, Skeeter Smith and Austin Guinn. Loren Aldridge won the prize for the longest drive and John Powell won for the closest to the pin.

Maybe I’ll get a story from you next week at the Okemah Golf Club.