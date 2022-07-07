HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

The 4th of July Tournament was held on Saturday, July 2nd. In spite of the heat, 48 golfers turned out. Bill Parker, Jim Manning, Pat Vaughn and Chuck Johnson won the tournament with a score of 17 under par. 2nd place went to Brad, Jerry, Trevor and JoJo with a score of 14 under par. I have no last names for them, but they are from Bristow. 3rd place went to Justin Groves, Loren Aldridge, Chris Dixon and Travis Scott with a score of 12 under par. Chris Dixon won the prize for the longest drive and Bill Parker won the prize for the closest to the pin.

The players were treated to a meal in the dining room after the tournament. Dorthy Thompson had provided hot dogs, chilli, cheese, potato salad, baked beans , chips and cookies. Billie Gail Fox made brownies and provided cupcakes. Dorthy Thompson and Billie Gail Fox served the meal and listened to the stories the golfers told about their games. That is always interesting.

We thank all the players who participated.

Six teams competed in the 4-person scramble on Monday, July 4th. Mike Ishmael, Kolby Humble, Kameron Humble and Holly Hoagland won the scramble with a score of 8 under par. Chuck Johnson won the prize for the longest drive and Bob Boatman won for the closest to the pin.

We have another big tournament coming up on July 23rd. It is a Memorial Tournament for Mark Brillo’s son, Mason. Call the clubhouse for details.