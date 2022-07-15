Oklahoma Fishing Report

Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Birch: July 10. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around channels, points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Copan: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait and worms around riprap, river channel, rocks and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, riprap and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, dam, docks, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, dam, docks, main lake, points and riprap. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: July 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap and shorelines. White bass good on grubs, sassy shad and spoons below the dam, main lake and points. Flathead and blue catfish good on shad and shrimp around river channel and rocks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around rocks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, live bait and live shad around docks, shorelines and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, shorelines and below the dam. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, docks, points, shallows and shorelines. Sunfish good on grasshoppers, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, stinkbait and worms around docks, points, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms around riprap, river channels, rocks, shorelines, tailwater and below the dam. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, docks and shorelines. White bass slow on grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, lipless baits and small lures around creek and river channels. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: July 11. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 88°F and murky. Striped, white and striped bass hybrids good on jerk baits, jigs, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. White bass and crappie good on jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad and tube jigs around brush structure, standing timber and below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish around main lake, river channel, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Comments: Noodling has picked up for all catfish species. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, main lake, points, riprap, river channel, sandbar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait and live shad around dam, flats, main lake, riprap and river channel. Striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits and spoons around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: July 9. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water has started cycling between periods of no flow and periods of generation. Best fishing times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Skiatook: July 11. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Spavinaw: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around coves, main lake and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: July 10. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on Alabama rigs and small lures around flats, main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: July 11. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad and worms around main lake, river channel, rocks, shallows, shorelines and below the dam. Striped and white bass slow on jerk baits, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. Crappie slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: July 10. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. Striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures around main lake and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait, shad, stink-bait and worms around channels, main lake, shallows and below the dam. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: July 11. Elevation 2.73 ft. below normal, water temperature 82°F and clear. ( USACE Lake Level ) Striped bass hybrids good on topwater. Catfish good on cut bait. Walleye fair on worms. Bass fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: July 9. Elevation .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. ( USACE Lake Level ) Channel catfish fair on baited holes. Bass fishing fair early daybreak on topwater then worms and jigs in 20+ ft. of water. Crappie slow around docks. White bass are chasing shad, they come up and go back down, if you are fortunate to be close you could catch one. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Blue River: July 11. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level). Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on grass hoppers, plastic baits and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, rocks and shorelines. Channel catfish good on punch bait and stinkbait around channels, rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace.

Broken Bow: July 7. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level). Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 7. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and rocks. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad and sunfish below the dam, creek channels, main lake and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and spoons below the dam, brush structure, creek channels and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level). Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures around river channel and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, live shad and spoons around coves, inlet and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, PowerBait and tube jigs below the dam and around spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 7. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level). Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, riprap and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 8. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level). Largemouth bass good crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver around river channel. Comments: Crappie have been biting mid-morning around stumps. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level). Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and tailwater. Largemouth and smallmouth good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, main lake, points, rocks, sandbar, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, tailwater and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: July 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around coves, points and riprap. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around main lake and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: July 10. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level). Striped bass good on live shad and topwater lures below the dam, channels, dam and points. Blue, channel and flathead fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, docks, points and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and nymphs around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, rocks and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been great. Striper are being caught near the dam on topwater lures and live shad. They are also being caught near points and river channels. Blue cats are being caught near channels and flat areas on live shad. Crappie are being caught on jigs and minnows on brush structures in 10-24 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: July 7. Elevation is normal, water temperature 96°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level). Largemouth bass fair jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, main lake and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around channels, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on grubs and tube jigs around brush structure, channels and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: July 11. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 74°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level). White bass, crappie and walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs around dam, docks, main lake and rocks. Channel catfish fair on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County)

Ellsworth: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and stained. ( USGS Lake Level). Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Fort Cobb: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and stained (USACE Lake Level). Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs and stinkbait around channels and creek channels. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 11. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level). Saugeye slow on crankbaits, sassy shad and small lures around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: July 11. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level). Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: July 11. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around main lake and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on sassy shad and shad around creek channels and dam. Saugeye and walleye fair on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.

