Oklahoma Wildlife Fishing Report

NORTHEAST

Birch: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Comments: Catfishing on juglines near channels on main lake has been fairly productive. Report submitted by Warden Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Copan: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and spinnerbaits around points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, chicken liver, crankbaits, jigs, and lipless baits around brush structure, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait, shrimp, and worms around channels, coves, flats, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: July 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around main lake. White bass good on jigs, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, topwater lures, and tube jigs around main lake, points, and river channel. Bluegill and green sunfish excellent on grass hoppers, PowerBait, and worms around docks, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: July 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait below the dam, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: July 25. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. Largemouth fair on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and worms around main lake, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Green and redear sunfish good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hulah: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, and river channel. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: Jul 26. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 93°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grass hoppers, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, along creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids, white, and striped bass fair on Alabama rigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, slabs, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: July 24. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 88°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, and live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: July 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 64°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Trout good below the dam and at the Watts area. Best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around main lake and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, and live shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Spavinaw: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Skiatook: July 24. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, shad, and spoons around main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: July 24. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 87°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad around main lake. Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Bluegill good on tube jigs and worms around brush structure, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: Jul 25. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, coves, main lake, riprap, shallows, and shorelines. Striped and white bass fair on buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, shad, and small lures below the dam, along riprap, river channel, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on bill baits, buzz baits, flukes, plastic baits, sassy shad, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, main lake, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: July 24. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on jigs around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: July 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: July 25. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on topwater lures early morning. Crappie fair on small jigs. Catfish fair along the north side of the lake with live baits and on trotlines. Bass good on hard lures while drifting. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: July 19. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on grass hoppers, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait around brush structure, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, technician at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: July 21. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: July 21. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, shad, and sunfish below the dam, channels, river channel, and rocks. Crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, minnows, and spoons below the dam, brush structure, channels, and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: July 21. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 90°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 90°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, topwater lures around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: July 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: July 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 86°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, spotted, and white bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around main lake, points, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, grass hoppers, shad, and worms around creek channels and rocks. Crappie and redear sunfish good on minnows and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jim Gillham, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: July 21. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, inlet, and river channel. Crappie good on jigs around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: July 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, rocks, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and spillway. Bluegill, green, redear sunfish good on grass hoppers, small lures, and worms around brush structure, coves, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: July 22. Elevation is normal, water temperature 90°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad and topwater lures below the dam, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, goldfish, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, docks, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper continue to feed very well on live shad near Washita Point and Platter Flats areas. Blue cats are being caught on live shad and punch bait in 18-34 ft. of water. Crappie are being caught on minnows and jigs in 12-23 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Sardis: July 22. Elevation is 0.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around coves, creek channels, points, and weed beds. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and standing timber. Report submitted by ERIC BARNES, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Wister: July 21. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 89°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: July 26. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, crappie, and walleye slow on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around main lake and rocks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 88°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on dough bait, punch bait, and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and goldfish around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: July 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 89°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: July 26. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: July 25. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 87°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Saugeye and walleye slow on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.