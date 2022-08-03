HAPPENINGS AT THE GOLF COURSE

By Billie Gail Fox

We are thankful for the rain that we have had. Hopefully we will get more before long even though it hasn’t been forecast.

Again, I have not been to the golf course for a while. Autumn cleaning started early both inside and outside at our house. I think that it was overdue.

But I can report a couple of scrambles. 32 golfers participated in the 2-person scramble held on Thursday, July 28. Nokey Klutts and Chuck Johnson won the scramble with a score of 2 under par. Kameron Humble won the prize for the longest drive and Pat Boatman won for the closest to the pin.

37 players turned out for the 4-person scramble on Monday, August 1. Gary Titsworth, Aaron Beach and Andrew Beach won the scramble with a score of 8 under par. Kameron Humble won for the longest drive and Anthony Landers won for the closest to the pin.

Come on down to the Okemah Golf Club.