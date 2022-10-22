Fishing Report

NORTHEAST Eucha: October 16. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and points. Comments: With the City of Tulsa drawing water out of Eucha to keep Spavinaw Lake full for water supply in Tulsa the boat ramp and launching areas around the “gigging flats” is virtually unusable. Expect the lake water level to continue to drop about a foot a week. Report submitted by Zane Arnold, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Grand: October 17. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County. Greenleaf: October 17. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 70°F and clear. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, docks, main lake, and points. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Kaw: Oct 17. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad around creek channels, riprap, and rocks. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around channels, main lake, river mouth, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County. Keystone: Oct 16. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on buzz baits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and riprap. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, minnows, punch bait, shad, shrimp, and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, dam, discharge, main lake, and points. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish good on minnows and worms around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: October 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 65°F and stained. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and worms. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Sooner: October 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, live shad around discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Tenkiller: October 16. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, channels, flats, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and shallows. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. Webbers Falls: October 17. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish, minnows, shad, and worms around main lake, riprap, river channel, river mouth, and spillway. Striped and white bass slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits, sassy shad, small lures around below the dam, river channel, river mouth, tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. NORTHWEST Canton: October 16. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, channel catfish, and walleye fair on jigs, minnows, and worms around dam, points and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County. Foss: October 17. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good on worms around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Catfish good on cut bait. Crappie fair around fishing dock. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House. SOUTHEAST Blue River: October 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and worms around brush structure, docks, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area. Broken Bow: October 14. Elevation is 12 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spoons around brush structure, channels, points, standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: October 14. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 71°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, and spoons around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: October 14. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 81°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: October 16. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, inlet, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: October 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 63°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on plastic baits, PowerBait, small lures, tube jigs, and worms below the dam, creek channels, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: October 14. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and docks. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, and live shad below the dam and main lake. Crappie slow on jigs and small lures around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: October 13. Elevation is 6.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 81°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on topwater lures around coves and creek channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: October 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 72°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around channels, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, shad, and stinkbait around flats, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows around brush structure, channels, creek channels, and inlet. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: October 14. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 76°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, spinnerbaits around coves, points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around main lake, river channel. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: October 16. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 75°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Bass, Striped good on live shad, sassy shad, and topwater lures around channels, coves, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, coves, docks, main lake, points, and river channel. Crappie fair on caddis flies, grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, points, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are feeding very well on live shad and top water baits. They are biting near the dam and near points. Catfish are biting near channels and points on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: October 14. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and live bait around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County. SOUTHWEST Ellsworth: October 16. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Bass, White good on jigs, small lures, and spinnerbaits around coves and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County. Waurika: October 17. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 71°F and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and slabs around channels, creek channels, and main lake. Saugeye and walleye slow on crankbaits around dam and riprap. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.