Warner, OK – Bobby Forman has been named as the head coach of the Connors State College softball team.

Coach Foreman is a familiar face at Connors State, where he has served as the assistant coach of the baseball program for over 20 years. In his time with CSC, Coach Foreman has been a part of 9 conference championships and 4 trips to the NJCAA College World Series.

“Over the years, Coach Foreman has shown commitment to Connors State College and the Athletic Department here. He has worked extremely hard in his time here at the College and I believe our student-athletes will benefit immensely from having him serve as their head coach,” remarked Dean of Students, Jake Lawson.

Foreman is also an alumnus of the institution, where he played baseball in ‘96 and ‘97. Foreman went on to graduate with a Bachelor of Education degree from Northeastern State University and a master’s degree from East Central University. Along with his previous role with Connors baseball, Coach Foreman has also served as an associate scout for both the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the San Diego Padres.

Foreman resides in Warner, Oklahoma with his wife Regan and their three kids, Carson, Jensyn, and Jackson.

For more information regarding Connors State Softball, including upcoming games, rosters, and more please visit http://connorsathletics.com/landing/index.