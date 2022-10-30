Cowboy Football Ranked No. 18 in Polls

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State football team landed at No. 18 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which were released Sunday.

The ranking snapped a program record of 20 consecutive weeks being ranked in the top 15 of every Associated Press poll, dating to October 3, 2021.

OSU is one of the three Big 12 teams ranked in the polls, with TCU being the highest ranked team in the conference at No. 7. Kansas State sits at No. 13/14, while the Pokes landed at No. 18. Texas and Baylor received votes in both sets of rankings.

The first edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings will be announced Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. CT. OSU has been a part of the CFP rankings in six of the past seven seasons entering 2022.

The Cowboys will head to Lawrence on Saturday to take on the Kansas Jayhawks with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on FS1.