Cowboy Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s 2023 baseball schedule includes 33 home games and four Big 12 Conference series at O’Brate Stadium.

The Cowboys will open the season in Arlington, Texas, at the College Baseball Showdown, where they will face Missouri, Vanderbilt and Arkansas at Globe Life Field on Feb. 17-19.

Following the opening weekend tourney, OSU’s schedule includes 14 home games over the next four weeks. The Cowboys’ home opener will be Feb. 21 against Cal Baptist before a weekend series at home against Loyola Marymount Feb. 24-26.

OSU will conclude February with a midweek game at Missouri State (Feb. 28) before opening a 10-game homestand with a weekend series against Austin Peay on March 3.

The Pokes will also host a pair of midweek games against Arizona State, four weekend contests against Utah Tech and a battle with Dallas Baptist to conclude the homestand before opening Big 12 play.

OSU will hit the road for its conference opener at Texas Tech (March 17-19) before hosting back-to-back Big 12 weekends against Baylor (March 24-26) and Texas (March 31-April 2).

The Cowboys’ other home conference series include West Virginia (April 14-16) and Kansas State (May 12-14), while they will be on road at TCU (April 6-8), Kansas (April 21-23) and Oklahoma (May 18-20) to conclude the regular season.

OSU’s midweek home schedule includes tilts with Wichita State (April 4 and April 25), Oral Roberts (April 11) and a non-conference showdown with Oklahoma (April 18).

Also highlighting the schedule is a trip to Ann Arbor, Mich., where the Cowboys will take on Michigan in a three-game series on the last weekend in April.

The 2023 Big 12 Baseball Championship is scheduled for May 24-28 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. NCAA Regional play begins June 2, with Super Regionals set for June 8-11, and the College World Series will be held June 16-26 in Omaha, Neb.