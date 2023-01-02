Wildlife Fishing Report NORTHEAST Greenleaf: December 27. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 44°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, minnows, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish, slow on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around coves, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. Keystone: December 27. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 44°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structures, coves, and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structures and docks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and live shad around channels, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County. Lower Illinois: December 23. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 50°F and clear. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait. Comments: Fishing is slow due to higher releases from the dam. Currently 4300 cfs. Fishing should improve when releases start to go down. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County. Perry CCC: December 26. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and murky. Rainbow trout fair on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, PowerBait, spoons, and worms around coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Sooner: December 26. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and clear. Striped bass (hybrid) fair on jigs and live shad around discharge and main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County. Webbers Falls: December 27. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 64°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, and below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, and plastic baits around creek channels, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structures and coves. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County. SOUTHEAST Broken Bow: December 23. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal (rising). Water temperature 47°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structures, channels, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, rocks, and standing timber. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Eufaula: December 23. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 49°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structures, channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, and shad around river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, and docks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County. Hugo: December 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around brush structures, main lake, river channel, shorelines, standing timber, and below the dam. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structures, main lake, river channel, standing timber, and below the dam. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County. Konawa: December 25. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 52°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and plastic baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped (hybrid) and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County. Lower Mountain Fork: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 43°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and tube jigs around creek channels, river channel, spillway, and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. McGee Creek: December 23. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal (stable). Water temperature 48°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie excellent on jigs, small lures, tube jigs, and other around brush structures, creek channels, and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and other around brush structures, channels, coves, main lake, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, and live shad around channels, dam, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County. Pine Creek: December 23. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal (stable). Water temperature 45°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spoons around creek channels and points. Black crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structures and creek channels. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County. Robert S. Kerr: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 38°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and minnows around brush structures and sandbars. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, and shad around main lake, river mouth, tailwater, and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structures, points, rocks, and sandbars. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County. Sardis: December 23. Elevation is normal (falling). Water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and lipless baits around coves and points. Blue catfish slow on cut bait around creek channels and main lake. White crappie fair on minnows around brush structures and standing timber. Report submitted by Eric Barnes, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County. Texoma: December 23. Elevation is normal (stable). Water temperature 52°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on Alabama rigs, flukes, and live shad around channels, flats, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and shad around channels, coves, docks, points, and below the dam. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structures, channels, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing was good this week. Stripers are being caught on flukes, deadsticking, and live shad. Catfish are being caught on live shad and jigs. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County. Wister: December 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal (falling). Water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, jigs, and lipless baits around brush structures, channels, creek channels, and river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. White crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structures, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.