Wildlife Fishing Report January 22, 2023

NORTHEAST

Grand: January 22. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 47°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: January 23. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, docks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, shad, and worms around channels, coves, and main lake. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, slabs, and worms around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: January 23. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 37°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, and sunfish around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, riprap, and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: January 24. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 39°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and shad around coves and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, and live shad around channels, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: January 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 47°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low flow and those are usually early morning or late evening. Best areas are below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: January 23. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons around brush structure, coves, and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: January 23. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around main lake. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and minnows around main lake, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: January 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 40°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on Alabama rigs and jigs around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: January 23. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 48°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, creek channels, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, channels, coves, and tailwater. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and slabs below the dam and brush structure. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Foss: January 23. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 40°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on live bait around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on grubs in deep water. Catfish good on stinkbait. Crappie fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Blue River: January 23. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 44°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout excellent on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, punch bait, and spoons around creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Comments: Drifting PowerBait under a small indicator or bobber has been producing lot of fish for bait anglers. This also helps to not snag on the bottom. Worms, egg patterns, and size 12-18 beadhead nymphs have also been doing well for fly fisherman; 3/16-1/4 oz. metallic spoons have been a very productive lure as well. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: January 20. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, flukes, plastic baits, and spoons around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: January 20. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 42°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels and river channel. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: January 20. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: January 22. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 46°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and lipless baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: January 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures below the dam and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: January 20. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, sandbar, and weed beds. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river mouth, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: January 20. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on slabs and spoons around points. Crappie good on jigs, slabs and spoons around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: January 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 47°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, grubs, hot dogs, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: January 20. Elevation is above normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: January 18. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around channels, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, and live shad around channels, coves, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper have been biting on live shad and dead sticking pretty well. Cats are biting on live shad near river channels and ledges. Crappie are biting on jigs near brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: January 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 46°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.