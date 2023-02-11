Two School Records Fall on First Day of Multi-Meet Weekend

SEATTLE – Both 3,000 Meter program records fell as Oklahoma State track and field traveled to Seattle and Fayetteville, Ark., for the first day of the Husky Classic and the Tyson Invitational, respectively, on Friday.

At the Husky Classic in Seattle, Roe broke her own program record in the 3K with her time of 8:56.94, en route to a first place finish in the competition. Roe clawed back from a 20-meter deficit on the last lap to take the victory from Arkansas’ Lauren Gregory. With her record-breaking performance Friday, Roe is now responsible for the three fastest performances in the 3K in OSU history.

In her first collegiate 3K race, Billah Jepkirui also shined for the Cowgirls, finishing with a time of 9:04.25, which puts her third all-time at OSU.

The men capped off the historic evening with two Cowboys breaking OSU’s previous 3K record. Messaoudi and Ryan Schoppe battled from wire-to-wire to finish within a second of each other at the top of the podium as they beat the record by nearly three seconds overall. Messaoudi’s dominant indoor season continues as he broke his third program record so far this year (twice in the 3K, once in the Mile).

Isaiah Priddey and Will Muirhead also had strong performances in the 3K, finishing in the top ten alongside Messaoudi and Schoppe. Priddey’s time of 7:50.72 places him seventh in program history, while Muirhead’s 7:52.9 places him ninth.

For the Cowboys, the 3K record has been broken four times since last year’s Razorback Invitational. The Husky Classic has continued to fare well for Schoppe, who set his previous best in Seattle last year.

Across the country in Fayetteville, several Cowgirls set personal records at the Tyson Invitational in Arkansas.

For the second time in as many meets, Hannah Bradford beats her personal best in the Weight Throw as she continues to get closer to Delissa McClain’s 18-year-old school record. Bradford’s 20.81m throw surpasses her previous best 20.00m toss set at the Razorback Invitational two weeks ago.

Johnna Orange’s steady progression in the Weight Throw continued Friday as well as her 17.84m toss puts her in sixth place in program history. Since the start of the indoor season, Orange has set new personal records in each competition and has improved her initial best by over two meters.

Anna Airault had a stellar day as she moved into second place in program history in the pole vault. Airault has also made an impressive progression through the indoor season, besting her personal record at OSU for the third time this season.

Action in Seattle and Fayetteville continues Saturday for day two of each meet, with several athletes returning for their second straight day of competition.

For more information on the Cowboys and Cowgirls, continue to check back with okstate.com.

Tyson Invitational

Men’s Individual Results

60 Meter Qualifying Prelims

Koryee Wyatt — 6.792

60 Meter Hurdles Qualifying Prelims

Crayton Shaw — 8.68

400 Meters

Charlie Bartholomew — 48.02 Cash Merutka — 48.35 DeJuana McArthur — 48.37

3000 Meter

Christopher Middleton-Pearson — 8:20.40

Weight

Sam Mason — 18.90m/62’0.25”

Women’s Individual Results

400 Meters

Tamara Woodley — 54.71 Tori Ortiz — 55.83 Ansley Scott — 55.87 Kalaya Ali — 58.08

Pole Vault

Sarah Stair — 3.83m/12’6.75”

Long Jump

Bailey Golden — 5.93m/19’5.50” Olivija Vaitaityte — 5.70m/18’8.50” Saara Hakanen — 5.48m/17’11.75” Maddie Meiner — 5.48m/17’11.75”

Weight

Hannah Bradford — 20.81m/68’3.25” Johnna Orange — 17.84m/58’6.50”

Pole Vault Invitational

Ariadni Adamopoulou — 4.28m/14’0.50”

Husky Classic

Men’s Individual Results

3,000 Meters

Fouad Messaoudi — 7:41.63 Ryan Schoppe — 7:41.99 Isaiah Priddey — 7:50.72 Will Muirhead — 7:52.90 Kian Davis — 8:42.54

Women’s Individual Results

3,000 Meters