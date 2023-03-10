Senate approves measure to allow velvet buck season in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate Bill 910 by Sen. Blake “Cowboy” Stephens was unanimously approved by the Senate Tuesday. SB 910 authorizes the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Commission to declare an open season to hunt and harvest velvet bucks in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma’s tourism industry would greatly benefit from introducing a velvet buck season as only a few states offer this season,” Stephens said. “Hunters from across the country will be looking to travel to our state to take part in the first season and many thereafter.”

The velvet buck season would take place from the Saturday morning prior to the last weekend of August to the Sunday evening of the last weekend of August.

“I can remember the first deer I harvested, and passing down that tradition to my children,” Stephens said. “With this legislation, I hope even more fellow Oklahomans can make memories and share these traditions with their own families and be a part of history when our state hosts its first velvet buck season.”

SB 910 can be considered next in the House of Representatives, where Rep. Ty Burns, R-Pawnee, is the principal House author.