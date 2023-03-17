Wildlife Fishing Report March 14, 2023

Arcadia: March 14. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 51°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye fair on crankbaits around points and riprap. Channel catfish fair on punch bait around points and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: March 12. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) White bass and crappie slow on jigs, minnows, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on shad and worms around dam and main lake. Walleye slow on slabs around flats. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: March 14. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on flukes, grubs, and sassy shad around shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp, and worms around points. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: March 12. Elevation is 6.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 49°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure and coves. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait around inlet and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: March 12. Elevation is 2.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: March 12. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, shorelines, and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait and worms around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, and plastic baits around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and channels. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: March 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks and flats. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs around dam and rocks. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, dam, and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: March 12. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and murky. Bluegill and green sunfish excellent on jigs and worms around docks, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around dam, docks, and rocks. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: March 13. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on live bait, live shad, and worms around channels, creek channels, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish slow on small lures and worms around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad around docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: March 12. Elevation is 3.0 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, channels, and main lake. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, docks, and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, and jigs below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 53°F and clear. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and small lures around main lake, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows, and shad around coves, flats, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: March 13. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: March 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, and worms around channels, creek channels, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Keystone: March 12. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on jigs, live bait, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels, river channel, and shallows. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 10. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal, water temperature 48°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water continues to be released around the clock from the dam. Water levels have come down some allowing access to some more fishing areas. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 14. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around creek channels. Crappie good on minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons around brush structure, coves, and dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Skiatook: March 14. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 49°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and clear. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around riprap. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, and stinkbait around flats and riprap. Comments: The power plant will be down for maintenance for the next 2-3 months. The plant will not be generating, but will still circulate water through the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: March 12. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, small lures, and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 13. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, brush structure, main lake, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, flats, river channel, and tailwater. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: March 12. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs around spillway. Walleye fair on jigs around dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: March 13. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 55°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on worms around main lake. Crappie fair around docks. Striped bass hybrids fair. Catfish good on cut bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: March 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around creek channels and points. White bass and crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and channels. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around channels. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: March 13. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons around creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 10. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, main lake, river mouth, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, shallows, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on flukes, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, and PowerBait around main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 10. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 55°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam , brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: March 12. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

McGee Creek: March 10. Elevation is 6 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits and small lures around creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, sassy shad, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, river mouth, and shorelines. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 14. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and main lake. White bass slow on jigs around creek channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 10. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, and worms below the dam, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, and rocks. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 10. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 12. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around flats, main lake, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live shad, punch bait, and sunfish around channels, coves, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around brush structure, docks, rocks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been hit or miss. Striper have been tough to get going. Some days are better than others. Catfish are biting on jug lines on live shad. Crappie are slowly biting on jigs around docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: March 10. Elevation is 15 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, coves, and creek channels. Blue catfish slow on cut bait around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: March 12. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: No fishing activity. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: March 13. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs around docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Fort Cobb: March 13. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: March 13. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs around docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: March 13. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 45°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye fair on jigs and minnows around dam and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: March 12. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on flukes, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and riprap. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.