Cowboy Baseball Walks Off Baylor In Extra Innings

STILLWATER – Marcus Brown smashed a two-run home run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift 15th-ranked Oklahoma State to an 11-9 win over Baylor in Friday night’s series opener at O’Brate Stadium.

With the win, the Cowboys moved to 18-5 overall and 2-2 in Big 12 play, while BU is 9-13 and 2-2 in the league.

Brown’s heroics capped a 3-for-5, three-RBI night at the plate for the junior. David Mendham also homered and drove in three runs for the Pokes.

Nolan McLean starred at the plate and on the mound, smacking a two-run homer and working the final four innings to earn his first win of the season. The right-hander did not allow a run while striking out a career-high seven.

OSU fell into a 7-0 pit through the first 2 ½ innings. An RBI double from Hunter Simmons kicked things off in the first for Baylor before a six-run third inning bolstered the Bears’ lead.

Cole Posey and Zach Mozoch led the charge in the third, launching a two-RBI double and a three-run homer, respectively.

The Cowboys responded, surmounting a seven-run deficit with nine unanswered runs across the third and fourth innings.

Mendham started the scoring with a three-run homer to right field in third before a six-run fourth inning turned the tide of play and gave OSU a 9-7 lead.

The batter’s box was booming in the fourth with RBIs from Brown and Carson Benge, a two-RBI triple off the bat of Roc Riggio and a two-run homer from McLean to put the Pokes on top.

But Baylor responded and knotted play at 9-9 in the sixth, taking advantage of a pair of throwing errors to collect two unearned runs.

After a Benge single with one out in the bottom of the 11th, Tyler Wulfert struck out before Brown stepped into the box and delivered a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right field for his fourth homer of the season.

The two teams return to action Saturday at 6 p.m.