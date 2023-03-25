Cowgirls Overcome Five-Run Deficit In 11-Inning Thriller Against No. 20/22 Baylor

STILLWATER – Megan Bloodworth’s 11th-inning walk-off RBI single powered the No. 2 Oklahoma State Softball team to a 6-5 comeback victory over the No. 20/22 Baylor Bears Friday evening at Cowgirl Stadium.

OSU improved to 27-2 with the win and 1-0 in Big 12 play, while BU fell to 23-6 and 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. Tonight’s victory improved the Cowgirls’ record to 5-2 in conference openers under Coach Gajewski.

After a scoreless first inning, the Bears jumped on top with a five-run second inning against OSU’s starter Kyra Aycock, who went 4.1 innings in tonight’s contest.

A four-spot in the bottom of the third inning brought the Cowgirls back into contention. An RBI single from Chyenne Factor put the Pokes on the board, while another RBI base-hit from Morgyn Wynne cut the deficit to three. Two bases-loaded walks from Baylor added a pair of runs, bringing the Cowgirls within one.

OSU tied the game in the fourth inning after Factor’s second RBI of the game, a double to left center that brought home Tallen Edwards.

With the game tied, the Cowgirls turned to ace Kelly Maxwell in the circle, who shut the door on the Bears. The lefty submitted 7.0 innings of work with 10 strikeouts.

For the first time this season, extra innings was needed to decide a winner in tonight’s contest.

The Cowgirls broke the deadlock in walk off fashion in the 11th inning. A leadoff walk from Micaela Wark opened the inning, while a sacrifice bunt advanced pinch-runner Alexx Waitman to second.

A base-hit moved her to third while Claire Timm’s base on balls loaded the bases for the Cowgirls. Megan Bloodworth came in clutch and broke the tie with an RBI single through the left side that won the game for OSU.

Tonight’s come-from-behind win marked the first time since April 28, 2019, versus then No. 13 Texas Tech that OSU has comeback from five runs or more against a ranked opponent.

