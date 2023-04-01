Cowgirl Equestrian Receives NCEA All-Academic Honors

STILLWATER – Eleven Oklahoma State equestrian student-athletes earned a spot on the NCEA All-Academic teams released Friday afternoon, with seven earning first-team honors.

The seven first-team selections were tied for the second-most in program history, matching the Cowgirls total from a year ago.

Seniors Jojo Roberson and Hope King highlight the list of first-team selections as they received the honor for the third time in their careers.

Molly Mitchell, Emma Pacyna and Sydney North each made their second appearance on the first team. North was a first-team selection last year while Mitchell and Pacyna made appearances in 2021.

Grace McReynolds and Riley Hogan each earned their first all-academic selections to round out the group of Cowgirls named to the first team.

Three Oklahoma State student-athletes earned second-team selections: Quincee Clark, Hannah Coleman and Sydnie Ziegler. Fifth-year Cowgirls Coleman and Ziegler earned the honor for the fourth time in their careers after being named to first team a year ago. Clark, a sophomore, achieved the honor for the first time in her career.

Ella Reinauer was the lone Cowgirls selected as honorable mention. It marked her first time receiving all-academic recognition.

Thirteen more Cowgirls were selected to NCEA Academic Honor Roll, bringing the total to 24 OSU equestrian student-athletes to earn NCEA academic recognition.

First-team selections must have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.5 while competing in at least 70 percent of their school’s meets, not including demo or exhibition rides.

To earn a minimum of honorable mention recognition, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.0 while competing in at least 50 percent of their school’s meets, not including demo or exhibition rides.