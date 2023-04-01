Wildlife Fishing Report–March 31, 2023

CENTRAL

Hefner: March 26. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and sunfish around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and PowerBait around dam and docks. Largemouth bass and white bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Stanley Draper: March 26. Elevation is 6.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: March 26. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass and white bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around dam and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around channels and points. Crappie excellent on minnows around dam. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: March 27. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on jigs around standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: March 26. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: March 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and jigs around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: March 28. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks, flats, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows around brush structure, dam, docks, and rocks. Saugeye fair on jigs around riprap and rocks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: March 26. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. Channel catfish fair on worms around dam. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows around docks and rocks. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: March 26. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, creek channels, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. White bass slow on hair jigs, minnows, and small lures around creek channels. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: March 26. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, hot dogs, and shad below the dam, docks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Comments: Recent heavy rains have brought a lot of debris into the lake. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: March 26. Elevation is 7.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and lipless baits around coves, points, and riprap. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass slow on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around creek channels. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 26. Elevation is 4.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam, docks, and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Comments: Recent heavy rains have brought a large amount of debris into the lake and have made the water very murky. Paddlefish activity near Twin Bridges is slow to fair. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: March 28. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, live bait, and shad around docks, main lake, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: March 27. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: March 26. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, riprap, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: March 27. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. White bass and crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and small lures around creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: March 26. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure and docks. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around creek channels and river channel. Striped bass good on jerk baits, live bait, minnows, plastic baits, shad, and spoons below the dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. Brown and rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Fishing is fair, water generation from dam makes it little harder to fish. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 55°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around riprap and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad around main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 27. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons around coves and dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Skiatook: March 27. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and plastic baits around main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: March 27. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around rocks and weed beds. Blue catfish slow on cut bait and stinkbait around coves and flats. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around discharge and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, and docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: March 26. Elevation is 3.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and jigs around channels, main lake, and river mouth. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Comments: Lots of debris has been washed into the lake from the recent heavy rains. Boaters should be cautious as they navigate the lake and be mindful of hidden debris under the surface. The white bass activity is starting to pick up with anglers beginning to have some success around the Cherokee Landing and Highway 82 Bridge areas. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: March 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and small lures below the dam, channels, main lake, and tailwater. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. Blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad below the dam, flats, shorelines, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: March 26. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass and walleye good on jigs and minnows around dam and rocks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 45°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on jigs and plastic baits around dam and rocks. White bass slow on jigs and plastic baits around rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: March 27. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 63°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait around main lake. Walleye fair to good around rocks on the dam. Catfish fair. Crappie slow to fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: March 28. Elevation is normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live shad, and stinkbait around channels and flats. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around channels and creek channels. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: March 27. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 51°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, small lures, and spoons. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 24. Elevation is 15 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 51°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and flukes around brush structure, channels, creek channels, points, river channel, river mouth, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, flats, points, shallows, and standing timber. Comments: All fishing boat ramps are closed with the exception of Firefly on Carson Creek and the Marina due to high water levels. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 24. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, riprap, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, and stinkbait around river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, plastic baits, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 61°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 50°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and lipless baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dale Stites, game warden stationed in Okfuskee County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 24. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait around channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 24. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) White bass excellent on small lures and spinnerbaits around creek channels. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, main lake, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: March 28. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 57°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, rocks, and shallows. White bass slow on jigs and lipless baits around creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: March 24. Elevation is 24 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around channels. Comments: ALL PUBLIC BOAT RAMPS ARE CLOSED DUE TO HIGH WATER. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 24. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, spinnerbaits, and spoons around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. White bass and crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 24. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 67°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, brush structure, channels, points, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on live shad and sassy shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on live shad, PowerBait, and punch bait below the dam, channels, coves, docks, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, and docks. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper continue on live shad near ledges and channel. Blue cats are being caught near Channel on live and cut bait. Crappie are being caught near brush piles in 10-24 ft. of water. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: March 24. Elevation is 8 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, and creek channels. White bass good on grubs and lipless baits around river channel. Blue catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and live shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: March 28. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 49°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: No fishing activity. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: March 26. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around dam and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Fort Cobb: March 26. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs around docks. Striped bass hybrids fair on flukes around dam. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: March 26. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around main lake and points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: March 28. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 46°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass and saugeye fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, points, and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: March 24. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 52°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on flukes around main lake, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait around main lake. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.