Wildlife Fishing Report. April 5, 2023

Arcadia: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, and worms around points and riprap. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: April 2. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 57°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait, shad, and sunfish around channels, points, and shorelines. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around dam and docks. Largemouth bass and white bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and jigs around dam and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Overholser: April 2. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on flukes, grubs, and sassy shad around shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around dam. Blue and channel catfish good on crawfish and punch bait around points and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: April 2. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 52°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on plastic baits and small lures around inlet and points. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around standing timber. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait and worms around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around dam and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 3. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on jigs, minnows, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 2. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal, water temperature 55°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around riprap, rocks, and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Channel catfish fair on sunfish and worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: April 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 55°F and stained. Blue catfish good on cut bait and shad around docks, flats, and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around riprap and rocks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, dam, docks, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 2. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 58°F and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and dam. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around dam and docks. Channel catfish fair on worms around dam. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: March 31. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass slow on grubs, hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around brush structure, coves, docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, and worms around channels, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: March 31. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 54°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp, and stinkbait around coves, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jerk baits and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 58°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish good on cut bait, live shad, and shad below the dam, channels, coves, and points. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam and creek channels. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river mouth. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: March 31. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure, docks, and shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, docks, main lake, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, slabs, and small lures around brush structure, coves, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: April 3. Elevation is .5 ft. above normal, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, and docks. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: March 31. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass slow on grubs, hair jigs, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, riprap, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 55°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Paddlefish good on snagging below the dam, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 2. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 54°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around river channel. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, punch bait, and stinkbait around channels and dam. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: March 31. Elevation is 11 ft. above normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, and PowerBait below the dam. Comments: Water is still running around the clock. Currently 4100 cfs. You can now access some more areas to fish since the tunnel water flow has been closed. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: March 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 55°F and clear. White bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around creek channels. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Perry CCC: March 31. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Rainbow trout good on dough bait, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms around brush structure, coves, dam, and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Skiatook: April 3. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 52°F and stained. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and rocks. Blue and channel catfish slow on cut bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and sunfish around discharge, main lake, and shallows. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around points and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: March 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs and jerk baits around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: April 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs, and small lures around main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around channels, flats, and main lake. Comments: Debris is still scattered throughout the lake so caution should be taken while boating. The white bass action continues to pick up with anglers finding success on the upper end of the lake and moving up into the Upper Illinois River. With warmer days in the forecast, it is time to get out and go fishing as the fishing is improving daily. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, channels, shorelines, and tailwater. Striped and white bass good on lipless baits, minnows, plastic baits, sassy shad, small lures, and spinnerbaits below the dam, creek channels, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: April 2. Elevation is below normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) White bass, crappie, and walleye good on jigs. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 47°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye fair on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around dam and rocks. White bass slow on jigs and plastic baits. Report submitted by Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: April 3. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 62°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good on live bait around dam. Striped bass hybrids fair in deep water with jigs. Crappie fair on live baits around structure. Catfish fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 54°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure and creek channels. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and tube jigs around brush structure, flats, shallows, and standing timber. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: April 3. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and spoons around creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: March 31. Elevation is 14 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 59°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs, bill baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, flats, main lake, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, flats, points, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass on grubs, in-line and spinnerbaits around channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, and shallows. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 56°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, points, and rocks. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad, and stinkbait around channels, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, small lures, and spoons around brush structure, channels, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: March 31. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass good on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 2. Elevation is normal, water temperature 52°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around main lake, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 50°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait, small lures, and worms around creek channels and rocks. Comments: Water levels are above average with USACOE releasing water due to inflows from upstream into the lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 61°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, points, rocks, and shallows. White bass fair on small lures and spinnerbaits around creek channels. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: April 3. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 57°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, flats, main lake, points, riprap, and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around channels, flats, and points. White bass slow on jigs and lipless baits around creek channels. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: March 31. Elevation is 27 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 53°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and points. Comments: All public boat ramps are still closed due to high water. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: March 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, and points. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, docks, points, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: March 31. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, channels, main lake, points, riprap, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam, brush structure, channels, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: March 31. Elevation is normal, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad, plastic baits, and sassy shad around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad around channels, coves, docks, points, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are good on live shad. Look for channels and ledges in 30-50 ft. of water. Cats are being caught in 20-40 ft. of water on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs with PowerBait. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: March 31. Elevation is 12 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 55°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) White bass good on grubs and lipless baits around river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 2. Elevation is 25 ft. below normal, water temperature 50°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) No fishing activity Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 3. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Fort Cobb: April 3. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 3. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: April 3. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 54°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits around main lake, and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Comments: Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye are fair trolling with crankbaits. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: March 31. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal, water temperature 53°F and murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on flukes around main lake and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.