Wildlife Commission Fishing Report May 1, 2023

CENTRAL

Arcadia: May 1. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and punch bait around riprap and rocks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Beaty-Mulhausen: April 28. Elevation is above normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and stained. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, and worms around shorelines. Bluegill sunfish good on worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.

Heritage Park: April 28. Elevation is above normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and murky. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, and worms around shorelines. Bluegill sunfish fair on worms around shorelines. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, fisheries biologist.

Hefner: April 29. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth and white bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and weed beds. Walleye good on slabs, spoons, and worms around main lake. Striped bass hybrids and bluegill sunfish fair on flukes, jigs, plastic baits, and worms. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: May 1. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 64°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, grubs, and sassy shad around shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around riprap and shallows. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, and worms around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: May 1. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) White bass good on plastic baits and small lures around inlet and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, shorelines, and standing timber. Largemouth bass good on flukes and spinnerbaits around coves, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: April 30. Elevation is .5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around dam and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: April 29. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits around points. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait and stinkbait around riprap. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: April 29. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and murky. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and shallows. Channel catfish good on cut bait and worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: May 1. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shallows. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait and shad around creek channels and flats. Largemouth and spotted bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around coves and shallows. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: May 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Saugeye good on crankbaits and jigs around main lake, riprap, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: April 29. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and murky. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure, dam, rocks, and shallows. Channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, rocks, shallows, and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: April 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 57°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: April 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on plastic baits, small lures, and tube jigs around creek channels. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: April 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 66°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs below the dam, brush structure, creek channels, rocks, and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, minnows, and plastic baits below the dam, creek channels, and river mouth. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, and shorelines. Comments: Finally getting a White Bass run in the creeks after some extra flow from the rain. White bass, crappie, and hybrids are still being caught during generation below the dam. Crappie are also being caught in about 4-6 feet of water near the shorelines. Black Bass isn’t as good as a couple of weeks ago, they seem to be preferring more finesse presentations right now. Catfish picking up below the dam but are still doing well in coves and points in the main lake. Paddlefish are slow with low flows. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: April 29. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, docks, riprap, and rocks. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, minnows, plastic baits, and small lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. White bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs below the dam, creek channels, and tailwater. Comments: White bass and crappie continue to be very active! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: May 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure, docks, shallows, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and minnows around coves, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: May 1. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and coves. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and coves. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: April 28. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass slow on jigs, minnows, and spoons around creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish, and worms around dam, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: May 1. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, crawfish, jerk baits, jigs, spinnerbaits, and tube jigs around coves, main lake, points, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs below the dam and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, creek channels, main lake, points, riprap, shallows, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: April 29. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on jerk baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, points, and riprap. Crappie excellent on live bait, live shad, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: April 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 54°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are early morning and late evening below the dam and the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: April 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures around creek channels and flats. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and dough bait below the dam and flats. Crappie fair on jigs around creek channels. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: May 1. Elevation is 7 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around main lake and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad around main lake. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: April 29. Elevation is 1.5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 63°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue catfish slow on cut bait around discharge. Saugeye slow on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around main lake, points, and riprap. Comments: Walleye, sauger, and saugeye less than 18 inches must be released immediately. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: April 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, and jigs around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: April 30. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 60°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, and shorelines. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and shallows. White bass good on Alabama rigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, and small lures around creek channels, river channel, and sandbar. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: May 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, and shad below the dam, creek channels, and tailwater. Striped bass and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, sassy shad, and small lures below the dam, river channel, and tailwater. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: May 2. Elevation is below normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: May 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye slow on worms around main lake. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: May 1. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good around dam. Striped bass hybrids good in deeper water. Crappie good. Catfish good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: May 1. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shallows, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, and shallows. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around channels, main lake, and points. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Blue River: May 1. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 68°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Channel catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, river channel, and rocks. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on grubs, jerk baits, jigs, and topwater lures around brush structure, creek channels, river channel, rocks, shallows, and weed beds. Rainbow trout slow on in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait around creek channels, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: April 28. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 68°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around channels, flats, points, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, flats, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: April 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, and weed beds. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids and white bass good on hair jigs, live shad, shad, and tube jigs below the dam and discharge. Crappie good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: April 28. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 70°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. White bass fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures below the dam, creek channels, and river channel. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: April 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and worms around inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: April 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 50°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around channels and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: April 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, shrimp, and worms around creek channels, docks, main lake, and rocks. Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, flukes, sassy shad, and topwater lures around brush structure, main lake, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, rocks, and shallows. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: May 1. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on bill baits, jigs, lipless baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, main lake, points, riprap, rocks, and shallows. White bass and crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: April 28. Elevation is 5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on jigs and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and shallows. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: April 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, coves, docks, points, tailwater, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, hot dogs, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, coves, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows below the dam, brush structure, coves, points, and tailwater. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: April 28. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 67°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, lipless baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, points, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, points, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: April 29. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 65°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass fair on live shad around channels, coves, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live bait, and live shad below the dam, channels, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on caddis flies, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, and live shad around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are biting on live shad. They are biting near the islands and the north part of the lake. Cats are biting on cut bait and live shad. Crappie are biting on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: April 28. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 70°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: April 30. Elevation is 24 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 63°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Comments: No fishing activity. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: April 29. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on dough bait, punch bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: May 1. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 62°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue catfish fair on hot dogs and live bait around main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on flukes around dam. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: April 29. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 60°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie good on jigs and minnows. White bass good on crankbaits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around main lake, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: May 1. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 62°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on stinkbait around points and rocks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and rocks. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: April 29. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 65°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on flukes and plastic baits around main lake, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Chris Stover, game warden stationed in Stephens County.