SSC Baseball Team Ends Season as District Runners-Up

The Seminole State College baseball team’s season came to an end at the South Central District Tournament on May 21. Following their Region II Tournament win, the Trojans earned a berth at the South Central District Tournament in Neosho, Missouri. Round robin games were played May 20-21. SSC lost their first game of the tournament against Delgado Community College of Louisiana with a final score of 3-2. Facing elimination, they rallied and defeated Crowder College of Missouri with a final score of 5-4.

SSC faced Delgado again for the district title. With the score tied at 1-1, the game continued into the 10th inning. SSC lost 2-1 in the bottom of the 10th.

The Trojans concluded their season with a record of 42-22. This was the first time since 2017 that SSC baseball broke 40 wins in a season. Three players were named to First Team All-Region – Xavier Casserilla of Ft. Worth, Texas, Blake Nichols of Bixby and Robert Bavon of Little Rock, Arkansas. The team is led by Head Coach Mack Chambers.

