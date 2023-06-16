Turner named New Athletic Director at Ponca City

Pending approval from the Ponca City Board of Education, Joe Turner has been named as the new Athletic Director for PCPS. He currently serves as head football coach and Athletic Director of Okemah Public Schools. He has also served as head football coach, Athletic Director, Transportation Director, Dean of Students, head baseball coach and taught physical education at Okemah Schools. He has been at Okemah Public Schools since 2009. Turner is also the incoming president of the Oklahoma Coaches Association.

Prior to that he was the head football coach, head baseball coach and Athletic Director of Woodland Public School in Fairfax and as assistant football coach and head baseball coach at Cherokee Central Schools in North Carolina.

He graduated from Pawnee High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1990 from Oklahoma State University. He received a Masters of Education degree in 2006 from Southwestern Oklahoma State University.

“It is an incredible honor to accept the Director of Athletics position at Ponca City Public Schools,” said Turner. “I’m excited for the opportunity to lead this athletic department, which is filled with dedicated student athletes, coaches, and staff. With all coaches and staff working together, I am confident we can build winning teams and a winning culture.”

Adam Leaming, PCPS Superintendent, said, “Ponca City is fiercely passionate about its athletics and the well-being of our student athletes. Our search was focused on finding someone who can set goals, be accountable, and can help us grow successful programs. I feel Joe Turner will help us in achieving these goals and model the Wildcat Way in and off the field of play. We’re excited to welcome Mr. Turner and his family to our community.”

Turner will replace Jason Leavitt, who was named the Executive Director of Operations for PCPS in April.