Wildlife Fishing Report June 21, 2023

CENTRAL

Arcadia: June 16. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, and standing timber. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, riprap, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and punch bait around creek channels, points, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: June 18. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, minnows, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and weed beds. Channel catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, shad, sunfish, and worms around brush structure, dam, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, PowerBait, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 18. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp, and worms around shallows and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, flukes, and sassy shad around shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: June 16. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: June 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) White bass good on hair jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around points and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 18. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 72°F and stained. Largemouth bass excellent on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, small lures, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap, shallows, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks. Channel and flathead catfish good on sunfish and worms around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 16. Elevation is 1 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Chandler: June 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 73°F and stained. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, dam, shallows, and shorelines. Flathead catfish fair on sunfish around shorelines. Report submitted by Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 16. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, sunfish, and worms around riprap, river channel, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Bluegill sunfish fair on PowerBait, small lures, and worms around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around shallows, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: June 16. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Comments: Report is pretty similar to previous weeks. Troll crankbaits in main channels for white bass, fish structure in 15-20 ft. of water suspended for Crappie, use topwater baits around structure early mornings and late evenings for black bass and switch to pitching jigs and Biffle bugs into shade and deep structure during midday. When water is generating below the dam the striper bite is hot! Use popping corks with plastic baits or bucktails. Paddlefish are stacked up in main lake. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: June 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, riprap, shorelines, and weed beds. White bass good on jigs, plastic baits, and small lures around points. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 19. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around docks, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and shad around flats and shorelines. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 19. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 16. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, live bait, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, main lake, points, and riprap. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish below the dam, main lake, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 20. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around coves, rocks, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, hot dogs, and shad around creek channels, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 58°F and clear. Trout, Rainbow good on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, PowerBait, and worms below the dam. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow from the dam. These are usually early morning and late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on other around rocks and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Walleye fair on jerk baits around flats and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 19. Elevation is 6 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on live shad, shad, and spoons around main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around creek channels and standing timber. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught 35-45 ft. of water. Crappie are being caught in 8-15 ft. of water. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Spavinaw: June 16. Elevation is normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: June 18. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, and shorelines. White bass good on small lures and tube jigs around channels and main lake. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and sunfish around channels and flats. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam, flats, and shallows. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around brush structure, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and slabs around brush structure. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: June 16. Elevation is below normal and rising, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass and striped bass hybrids fair on topwater lures around main lake. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Fort Supply: June 18. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 57°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) White bass and crappie fair on in-line spinnerbaits and minnows around brush structure, shallows, and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and shad around main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Foss: June 19. Elevation is 4 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye good on live bait. Striped bass hybrids fair in deep water. Catfish good on stinkbait and live bait along north shore. Crappie fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: June 20. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, bill baits, and plastic baits around main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on punch bait and stinkbait around creek channels and main lake. White bass good on minnows, sassy shad, and tube jigs around main lake. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Blue River: June 19. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, river channel, river mouth, rocks, and shorelines. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, stinkbait, and worms around brush structure, channels, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Ethan Lovelace, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, river mouth, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 81°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, flukes, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrids, and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, and shad below the dam, discharge, and tailwater. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, and sunfish around channels, river channel, river mouth, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 16. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, and shrimp around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 64°F and clear. Trout, Rainbow good on PowerBait around creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 16. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and rising, water temperature 81°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around brush structure, main lake, and sandbar. Crappie slow on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, rocks, and shorelines. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, dough bait, hot dogs, live bait, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around dam, main lake, riprap, and rocks. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 19. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure, riprap, and rocks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp, and stinkbait around flats. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 16. Elevation is 2.5 ft. above normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around creek channels and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on buzz baits, minnows, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, points, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grubs, minnows, shad, sunfish, and worms below the dam, brush structure, coves, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth, rocks, standing timber, and tailwater. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, coves, points, rocks, tailwater, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Texoma: June 18. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live bait, live shad, and topwater lures around channels, flats, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, live shad, and sunfish around channels, coves, docks, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and nymphs around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are biting good on live shad and some top water action. Catfish good on cut bait and dough bait. Crappie are good on minnows and jigs Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits and plastic baits around brush structure, channels, and main lake. Blue catfish good on cut bait and hot dogs around main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: June 19. Elevation is 20 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 76°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish slow on bill baits, jigs, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around coves, main lake, and river mouth. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 16. Elevation is 3 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 77°F and murky. ( USGS Lake Level) Saugeye fair on crankbaits, sassy shad, small lures, and spoons around flats, main lake, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and worms around flats, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: June 16. Elevation is normal and stable, water temperature 75°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie slow on jigs around coves and docks. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Tom Steed: June 19. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 75°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits around main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stinkbait around flats, rocks, and standing timber. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 18. Elevation is normal and falling, water temperature 72°F and murky. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, minnows, and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs, PowerBait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, main lake, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.