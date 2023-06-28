Standout catcher Hudson transfers to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Two-time Atlantic Sun Player of the Year Caroline Hudson has signed with Oklahoma State and joins the Cowgirl Softball program with one year of eligibility, it was announced today.

Hudson started 206 games over the past four years at Liberty, where she tied for fifth in program history in career sacrifice flies (7), sixth in career homers (35), seventh in career RBI (135), tied for seventh in extra-base hits (74), eighth in total bases (326), ninth in slugging percentage (.517). She has also caught four no-hitters, which is tied for the most in program history.

In 2023, Hudson led the ASUN with 15 homers, 17 doubles and 51 RBI, batting .318 with a team-leading .636 slugging percentage. She had one of the biggest hits of the season, a go-ahead three-run home run to sink Montana Fouts and No. 13 Alabama on April 18. That was one of four homers this season against Top 25 opponents (also Duke and Central Arkansas). On March 5 against Radford, she became the first player in program history with four homers in one day, blasting two home runs in both games of a doubleheader. At one point of the season, she had a 16-game hitting streak.

Hudson led Liberty to the first at-large berth into the NCAA Championship in program history and an upset win over No. 2 UCLA that eliminated the Bruins from the tournament on their home field.

“OSU competes at the highest level,” Hudson said of why she chose Oklahoma State. “I love how it’s a small town feel and everyone gets behind softball. My mom and I were in Stillwater for the Super Regional vs. Oregon this year and loved it.”

A native of Paris, Tennessee, Hudson comes from an athletic family. Her father, John, had a 10-year NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. He won a Super Bowl with the Ravens. Her mother, Ginny, was a gymnast at Auburn and her sister, Celie, played softball at Chattanooga. Her grandfather, Richard, played six years of professional football with the San Diego Chargers and Buffalo Bills.

“Caroline is going to give us real experience behind home plate along with a power bat that will help our team,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “More importantly, she is an amazing person, an amazing teammate we believe she’ll fit right into the Cowgirl Way.”

She is the third Division I transfer to choose Oklahoma State for the coming season, joining Jil Poullard from McNeese and Macy Graf from Mississippi State.