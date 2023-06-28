Wildlife Fishing Report June 23

CENTRAL

Arcadia: June 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, and lipless baits around coves, creek channels, and sandbars. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dalton Buley, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Hefner: June 25. Elevation is 2 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines, and weed beds. White bass and crappie slow on grasshoppers, jigs, minnows, and sassy shad around dam, rocks, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on live shad, sunfish, and worms around main lake, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.

Overholser: June 26. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and worms around points and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, and in-line spinnerbaits around docks and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Canadian County.

Stanley Draper: June 25. Elevation is 5.5 ft. below normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around dam, main lake, and riprap. White bass fair on small lures around main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Thunderbird: June 25. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, and shad around dam, main lake, and below the dam. White bass fair on minnows around points. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.

Wes Watkins: June 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) White bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and worms around points and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.

NORTHEAST

Bell Cow: June 25. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 77°F and stained. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shallows, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish good on sunfish and worms around brush structure, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Birch: June 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait around channels and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Carl Blackwell: June 27. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and clear. Striped bass hybrids excellent on crankbaits and shad around main lake and points. Saugeye excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Payne County.

Chandler: June 25. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and stained. Bluegill and green sunfish excellent on jigs and small lures around brush structure, dam, shallows, and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, and spinnerbaits around brush structure and dam. Channel catfish slow on sunfish and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.

Copan: June 23. Elevation is 4.5 ft. below normal, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, powerbait, and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around points, rocks, and shorelines. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Eucha: June 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and stained. (USGS Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits, and topwater lures around points, rocks, shallows, and weed beds. Crappie good on hair jigs and minnows around brush structure. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish fair on crickets around shallows. Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Fort Gibson: June 23. Elevation is 0.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, topwater lures, and worms around coves, docks, points, and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows, spoons, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, and plastic baits around channels and main lake. Comments: Striper bite below the dam is still good during generation, throw popping corks with bucktails. If you want to snag a Paddlefish, go below the dam during generation or hit the main lake. The main lake just East of Jackson Bay has produced good Paddlefish. Catfish bite is good from the shore or on jugs with shad. Small Flatheads and blues are being caught by the noodlers. Water is murkier lately which has made bowfishing tougher but there are still plenty of gar, carp, and buffalo in the shallows. Report submitted by Cody Morris, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.

Grand: June 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, plastic baits, and sassy shad around main lake, points, and rocks. Comments: The dog days of summer are almost here, and the fishing has moved to a summer pattern! Find those white bass on windy points or shallow humps in the lake. Just look at your area and if the wind can push bait up onto a shallow point-the fish are probably there. Crappie have moved back out to brush structure and are more finicky but catchable!!! Report submitted by Hank Jenks, game warden stationed in Delaware County.

Greenleaf: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around docks, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue and channel fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms around coves, docks, and points. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Hudson: June 26. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad around main lake and river channel. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Hulah: June 23. Elevation is 4 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 78°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around points, rocks, and shorelines. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around channels, riprap, river channel, rocks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, powerbait, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, dam, shorelines, and standing timber. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.

Kaw: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, small lures, and topwater lures around main lake, points, riprap, and below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, hot dogs, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, and worms around main lake, riprap, rocks, and below the dam. Comments: Noodling is good. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: June 25. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 77°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on plastic baits around coves, creek channels, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around coves, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Bluegill, green, and redear sunfish excellent on hair jigs, minnows, small lures, and worms around brush structure, docks, points, and riprap. Report submitted by Bailey Johnson, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 58°F and clear. Rainbow trout fair on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and other. Comments: Best times are during periods of low and no flow usually early morning or late evening. Best areas are below the dam and at the Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Oologah: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 80°F and clear. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on other around rocks and shallows. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, and worms around main lake and points. White bass good on crankbaits and in-line spinnerbaits around flats and main lake. Comments: Noodling is good right now. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.

Skiatook: June 26. Elevation is 6 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and cut shad around main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around flats. Comments: Hybrids and white bass are being caught between 35-45 ft. of water. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.

Sooner: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USGS Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids excellent on crankbaits, jigs, and live shad around main lake. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Spavinaw: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and plastic baits around main lake, points, and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around flats and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.

Tenkiller: June 24. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and main lake. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, docks, and points. White bass good on crankbaits and lipless baits around channels and main lake. Comments: Anglers finding some success trolling for white bass in the main channels. Black bass are being caught in the early morning and late evenings in coves and around the shoreline. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 82°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, coves, and points. Striped bass, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits, flukes, and small lures around river mouth, shallows, and below the dam. Blue, channel, flathead catfish fair on cut bait, shad around main lake, river channel, river mouth, and below the dam. Report submitted by Dylan Langford, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

NORTHWEST

Canton: June 25. Elevation is above normal and falling, water temperature 80°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Walleye slow on jigs and worms around main lake and points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: Jun 27. Elevation is 3.5 ft. below normal and stable, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids good on live bait. Walleye good on worms. Catfish good on juglines. Bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House

Fort Supply: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 72°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass slow on buzz baits and worms around main lake and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

SOUTHEAST

Arbuckle: June 27. Elevation is normal, water temperature 83°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around channels, main lake, and points. Blue, channel, ad flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and punch bait around dam, main lake, and points. Bluegill and green sunfish good on tube jigs and worms around brush structure, channels, and rocks. Report submitted by Casey Young, game warden stationed in Murray County.

Broken Bow: June 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 82°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on Alabama rig, bill baits, crankbaits, and plastic baits around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 77°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, and plastic baits around brush structure, main lake, points, and rocks. Striped bass, striped bass hybrid hybrids, and white bass good on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, sassy shad, shad, and tube jigs around discharge, tailwater, and below the dam. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on chicken liver, cut bait, hot dogs, shad, shrimp, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, riprap, river channel, and rocks. Report submitted by Jake Rowland, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: June 23. Elevation is 1 ft. above normal, water temperature 79°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish around channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, shorelines, standing timber, and below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, main lake, river channel, standing timber, and below the dam. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 86°F and clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, discharge, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait around coves, inlet, riprap, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 67°F and clear. Rainbow trout good on caddis flies, PowerBait, and small lures around creek channels, spillway, and below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: June 23. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal, water temperature 85°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spoons, and other around brush structure, docks, main lake, and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, and worms around channels, dam, riprap, and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Report submitted by Shay Loudermilk, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Murray: June 27. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 85°F and clear. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on minnows and plastic baits around flats, main lake, points, riprap, and rocks. Crappie slow on minnows around main lake. Report submitted by Jaylen Flynn, game warden stationed in Carter County.

Pine Creek: June 23. Elevation is 3 ft. above normal, water temperature 78°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around points and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and stinkbait around river channel. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 79°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth and spotted bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, and topwater lures around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, standing timber, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around main lake, river channel, river mouth, tailwater, and below the dam. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, rocks, and weed beds. Report submitted by Logan Shimp, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 81°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, and weed beds. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around channels, main lake, points, standing timber, and below the dam. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, and points. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 84°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass good on live shad, slabs, and topwater lures around channels, points, and river channel. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hot dogs, live shad, and punch bait around channels, coves, docks, points, and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, channels, coves, docks, points, and standing timber. Comments: Fishing this week has been good. Striper are being caught on live shad, slabs and there is some top water going on. Early morning and late in the evenings for topwater. Cats are biting on live shad and cut bait. Crappie are biting on minnows and jigs near brush piles. Report submitted by Garrett Beam, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: June 23. Elevation is normal, water temperature 90°F and stained. (USACE Current Lake Level) Largemouth bass good on bill baits, plastic baits, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, and river channel. Blue catfish fair on cut bait and hot dogs around coves and main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by James Williams, game warden stationed in Le Flore County.

SOUTHWEST

Altus-Lugert: June 25. Elevation is 20 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 77°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Channel catfish slow on bill baits, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms around docks, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.

Ellsworth: June 25. Elevation is 2 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 87°F and murky. (USGS Lake Level)Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, sassy shad, and small lures around flats, main lake, and points. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and shad around main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Fort Cobb: June 26. Elevation is normal, water temperature 78°F and stained. (USACE Lake Level) Flathead catfish fair on other around main lake and points. Report submitted by Justin Cornett, game warden stationed in Caddo County.

Lawtonka: June 25. Elevation is 1.5 ft. above normal and falling, water temperature 79°F and clear. (USACE Lake Level) Saugeye fair on sassy shad, spinnerbaits, and spoons around main lake and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Tom Steed: June 26. Elevation is 5 ft. below normal and rising, water temperature 74°F and murky. (USACE Lake Level) Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye good on crankbaits around main lake and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.

Waurika: June 25. Elevation is normal, water temperature 75°F and murky. Largemouth bass and Crappie fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, and small lures around brush structure, main lake, rocks, shorelines, and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids, white bass, and saugeye fair on crankbaits and small lures around main lake, points, and rocks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, shrimp, stinkbait, and worms around creek channels, main lake, and rocks. Report submitted by Tucker Clem, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.